12 days of agronomic management for 2022

Our Identity & Access Management team focuses on helping our clients design, implement and operate effective access controls that protect against threats, support business objectives, and enable growth. As companies pivot toward a digital business model, exponentially more data is generated and shared among organizations, partners and customers. We support client leadership teams to define their Identity and Access Management(IDAM) strategy, roadmap; we define operating and governance models to make IDAM a sustainable capability which responds to evolving business priorities; we deliver complex multi-year transformation programmes both uplifting clients’ IDAM capability, and baking this in to other transformation agendas.We are looking for a number of experienced professionals to play an integral role in helping our clients ensure they are protected by using the latest strategies and tools in effectively managing access to all this data. Our team helps organizations manage access to critical assets by focusing on areas like Access Management (AM), Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Entitlement Management and Directories.In joining, you’ll be a part of a team that values technical and business acumen and provides training and development to extend and develop your skills while fostering a strong collaborative culture. You’ll have the opportunity to focus on Access Management (AM), Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Entitlement Management and Directories, among other skills.To really stand out and make us fit for the future in a constantly changing world, each and every one of us at PwC needs to be an authentic and inclusive leader, at all grades/levels and in all lines of service. To help us achieve this we have the PwC Professional; our global leadership development framework. It gives us a single set of expectations across our lines, geographies and career paths, and provides transparency on the skills we need as individuals to be successful and progress in our careers, now and in the future.

