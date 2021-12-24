ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Wegmans locations to close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, remain closed through Sunday morning

By CNYCentral
local21news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wegmans will be operating under special hours...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are Trader Joe’s hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies. So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:Christmas Eve – open for reduced hoursYes, Trader Joe’s is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodcontessa.com

In What Time Slot Does Walmart Close for Christmas Eve? | Latest Updates

It’s officially Christmas Eve, Outsiders. We recommend getting out there if you like to do your best holiday shopping while you’re in a hurry. For years, the public has chastised retailers for staying open on the busiest shopping days of the year. Now, it appears that most businesses have grasped the concept. Some of our country’s major retail outlets and businesses are closed for the holidays this year. With that in mind, continue reading to learn about Walmart’s Christmas Eve hours. Other prominent shopping places, such as Best Buy, Cabela’s, Kohl’s, and others, have also given holiday hours.
RETAIL
FanSided

Dominos Christmas Eve hours: Is Dominos open or closed?

What are the Dominos Christmas Eve hours? If you want pizza on the menu before Santa and his reindeer arrive it’s time to find out. On Christmas Eve there are a million things to do. Cookies get baked, presents get wrapped, stockings get stuffed and more. Who has time...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Wegmans#Food Drink
news3lv.com

Roads near Nevada ski resort closed on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation had a busy Christmas Eve. Roads near a ski resort in Mount Rose were icy and had to be closed. Snow machines and plow trucks were out trying to clear the roads. The closure is just past the resort, so...
NEVADA STATE
Syracuse.com

Walmart store hours: When does Walmart close on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping?

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? We’ve got your Walmart store hours for the 2021 holidays. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), so if you need to do last-minute holiday shopping, Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) is your last chance. Be prepared, though — many retailers will close early Christmas Eve, and some items may be hard to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTVW

Shoppers beat the clock before stores close on Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Tri-State, shoppers were out looking for last-minute toys and gifts. Tammy and Greg Bradley say they usually leave it late when it comes to Christmas shopping but they say the stores they visited Friday weren’t all that packed, even compared to the crowds on Thursday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brproud.com

Christmas Eve Morning: Warm and merry through your holiday weekend

Christmas Eve: Its going to be a fantastic day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s. Very warm and above average for Christmas. Santa might need to unbutton his coat when delivering gifts as it will be warm overnight in the low-60s. It will be a bit breezy, so secure your outdoor holiday décor!
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

Whether doing some last-minute shopping or grabbing food to prepare for holiday parties, you may need to run out to the stores this Christmas Eve. A number of major retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, though many for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day. Here's a general list...
RETAIL
fox5atlanta.com

Christmas Eve morning forecast

A major warming trend is expected over the next 24 hours ahead of an above normally warm Christmas Day. Rain chances increase beginning next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

List of stores, restaurants that will be open, closed on Christmas

(WJW) — For those who aren’t staying home for Christmas, there are a few stores and restaurants that aren’t closing their doors. Some have limited hours, and others vary depending on location, and some will be closed due to illness. So it’s recommended customers call their location to make sure they are open before heading out.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Closing Stores Early On Christmas Eve, Staying Closed On Christmas Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you need some last-minute groceries for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinners, you might want to get moving. All Giant Eagle grocery stores and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day. GetGo gas stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Also, on Christmas Eve, Giant Eagle stores and Market District locations will close at 5:00 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mymcmedia.org

Broadway Pizza Closing Christmas Eve

Broadway Pizza, a staple at Cabin John Village in Potomac for 27 years, is closing its doors for good. MyMCM has learned that Christmas Eve will be the last day of operation. Dan Dubie, Broadway Pizza partner, called his restaurant “a community go-to pizza joint.” He told MyMCM that they have been trying to renew their lease for awhile but, ultimately, Cabin John declined. Dubie said he was disappointed but not shocked. “Everyone is sad we’re leaving.”
POTOMAC, MD
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Stores open in Tulare County: Store hours for Christmas Eve and what's closed Christmas Day

Last-minute gifts and emergency grocery store trips are inevitable for many people on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. So, it may be worth double checking store hours before heading into the cold and most likely rainy Tulare County outdoors. Some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. may close early on Christmas Eve and will not open on the holiday.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy