ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Did Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio break up? TikTok comment concerns fans

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fans are concerned that TikTok couple Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio may have broken up after a comment Noah posted on social media — however, others think the star was just joking. Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed they were a couple back in October 2021,...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Island Boys respond to backlash after storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

Influencers the Island Boys have responded to people calling them out for storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast after a confrontation with co-host George Janko. The Island Boys are twins who have garnered a huge amount of attention on social media throughout 2021. They are known for a video that blew up when they freestyled a song together in a swimming pool, and they even went on to make the viral clip into an actual music video.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Noah Schnapp Posted His College Acceptance Reaction On TikTok And It's So Hype

You go, Will Byers! The Stranger Things star known for playing Will on the hit series is about to hit the books at the University of Pennsylvania after officially becoming a Penn Quaker, and he documented his acceptance on social media. Noah Schnapp’s TikTok of his UPenn acceptance is so happy, and you’re going to feel like you were the one who got the exciting letter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
okcfox.com

IHeart Jingle Ball: Dixie D'Amelio

Tonight's the night for one of the biggest bashes in the music industry, we are talking about the IHeart Jingle Ball. You can catch it starting at 7:00 PM on our sister station CW34. We got the chance to go behind the scenes to talk with a TikTok star, Dixie D'Amelio, who is now on the big stage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Dixie D'amelio
HollywoodLife

Dixie D’Amelio Admits She Fought Through ‘Terrible Migraine’ For Jingle Ball Debut: ‘I Was In So Much Pain’

Dixie D’Amelio has been crushing it on stage at Jingle Ball and opened up about her first performance, when her sister, Charli, joined her on stage!. If you’re on TikTok, then you’ve definitely seen the viral videos of Dixie D’Amelio slaying her Jingle Ball sets while on tour through the holiday season. The ‘Be Happy’ singer surprised fans during her first show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA when her sister, Charli D’Amelio, appeared on stage with her backup dancers. Recalling her first Jingle Ball show, Dixie told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “First show, I had a terrible migraine, from the beginning of the day, I couldn’t do anything. I was like, this is going to be awful, can’t even hear myself talk, I’m in so much pain.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Are Expecting a Baby — Watch a Video of His Sweet Reaction to the News!

The Broadway actor and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child together, a son, and they jointly shared the news with an Instagram video on Tuesday. In the footage, Ellie asks Jordan – who is currently starring in Broadway's Dear Evan Hanson – to close his eyes, put on a jacket, and then reach into the pockets. There, they discover a positive pregnancy test. "Actually? Really?" he says through elated tears. The post's caption reads: "and the journey begins . . . we can't wait to meet you."
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun & more star in first Hype House Netflix trailer

The first trailer for the long-anticipated Hype House reality show on Netflix has been released, starring popular TikTokers such as Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, Vinnie Hacker, and more. The Hype House is one of the biggest content collectives on TikTok, making a name for themselves thanks to their huge host...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Chloe Bailey Talks Social Media Pressure, Going Solo + More

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to the limelight ever since being discovered online with her sister by the one and only Beyonce but there’s no denying that going solo definitely hit different! The multitalented writer, producer, and singer has took the internet by storm ever since parting ways with her sister (digitally of course) and […]
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Shares Previously Unseen Photos Of Pregnancy With Late Son Zen, As Heartbroken Parents Continue To Grieve

Nick Cannon's baby mama is continuing to grieve the loss of her baby boy by remembering happier times. Taking to her Instagram in the predawn hours of Tuesday, the supermodel shared a previously unseen photograph of herself and the comedian when she was pregnant with Zen Scott Cannon, who passed away a little over a week ago at the age of 5 months.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy