Did Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio break up? TikTok comment concerns fans

Dixie D’Amelio has been crushing it on stage at Jingle Ball and opened up about her first performance, when her sister, Charli, joined her on stage!. If you’re on TikTok, then you’ve definitely seen the viral videos of Dixie D’Amelio slaying her Jingle Ball sets while on tour through the holiday season. The ‘Be Happy’ singer surprised fans during her first show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA when her sister, Charli D’Amelio, appeared on stage with her backup dancers. Recalling her first Jingle Ball show, Dixie told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “First show, I had a terrible migraine, from the beginning of the day, I couldn’t do anything. I was like, this is going to be awful, can’t even hear myself talk, I’m in so much pain.”

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO