The Daily Bee: BVB Eyeing Haller and Schick as Potential Haaland Replacements

By Paul Johnson
fearthewall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSport Bild are reporting that Borussia Dortmund are considering moves for Sebastien Haller or Patrik Schick, should Erling Haaland leave the club in the summer. Both Haller and Schick have been in incredible form so far this season. Haller is averaging 0.95 goals and assists (minus pens) per 90 for Ajax...

