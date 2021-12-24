ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vast majority of companies will increase their cybersecurity budgets again next year

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of companies will increase their cybersecurity budgets yet again next year, according to a new report from Neustar International Security Council (NISC). Based on a poll of 302 IT security professionals, the report states that more than four in five (81 percent) will give their IT security budgets...

Itproportal

Flexible working right should become law, UK workers say

UK workers would love to see flexible working options become law, but many are unaware of the government actually working on regulating the practice. A report from Soffos surveying 1,200 UK adults in both full-time and part-time employment, found that half (50 percent) believe they should have a legal right to request flexible working options from day one on a new job.
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

CRE Values, Yields Forecasted to Increase Next Year

Experts are doing more than wishing the commercial real estate industry a prosperous New Year—they are promising it. In a recent 2022 outlook webinar from Green Street, Michael Knott estimated that commercial real estate values and yields would increase next year. Values are expected to increase 11%, while yields will average 6%, according to his research.
RETAIL
helpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity budgets surge, as skills gap wreaks havoc on 2022 plans

As enterprises plan and set budgets for the new year ahead, the vast majority are expecting to channel more dollars toward enhancing their cybersecurity efforts. Organizations committed to bolstering their cybersecurity budgets. According to the latest survey from the Neustar International Security Council (NISC), conducted in November 2021, 81% of...
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Fewer than a quarter of firms report AI has led to job losses

In the majority of cases, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to the tech stack does not lead to net job losses. This is according to a new research published by academics at the University of Warwick and the University of Sussex. Based on a survey of roughly 750 AI-enabled...
TECHNOLOGY
ciodive.com

5 trends businesses to consider when planning 2022 cybersecurity budgets

With the end of the year approaching, many companies will look ahead and begin to plan budgets for next year. Now more than ever, planning budgets in advance has become a challenge as the pandemic continues to be an uncertain factor that companies have to consider. Will employees still be inclined to participate in remote work, and how will sales fare due to the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis?
ECONOMY
tech.co

US Companies Have Wage Hikes Planned for Next Year, Survey Suggests

US Workers are set for their biggest bump in pay since 2008, according to a survey of US businesses conducted by American think tank The Conference Board. The companies involved in the survey – half of which employed more than 10,000 people on their payroll – are setting aside bigger proportions of their budgets to provide wage rises.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Report: Logistics outsourcing budgets to grow over next two years

Two-thirds of logistics leaders increased their logistics outsourcing budgets in 2021, and nearly three-quarters say they anticipate an increase over the next two years, according to a Gartner, Inc. survey, released this week. The data show that shippers are increasingly relying on their third-party logistics services provider (3PL) partners to manage disruption and market volatility, and that greater collaboration between the two parties is critical moving forward. Improving technology, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction are logistics leaders’ top priorities–and key areas where they are turning to their 3PL partners for support. Gartner surveyed nearly 300 supply chain professionals in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific for the report. “Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents said 3PL service providers had a positive or extremely positive effect on their competitiveness,” David Gonzalez, vice president analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice, said in a statement announcing the report. “This is the perfect foundation to build a long-lasting and meaningful partnership that enables joint investments and transparent information exchange.” Looking ahead, relationship management will become an essential task for logistics leaders, the report also found. “To have a productive and collaborative work relationship, both shippers and 3PLs must listen to each other and understand the other parties’ perspective. For example, shippers must ensure that they have a clear understanding of the 3PLs’ capabilities and needs,” according to the report. “Similarly, 3PLs must carefully listen to their shippers to manage expectations and identify future areas of opportunity.”
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

CIOs Need to Prioritize Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in Their 2022 Budgets

77.3% of 100 Fortune 500 brands felt the need to give it the number one spot in their 2021 budgets. CIOs have realized how essential it is to re-evaluate the extent they have integrated new technology, employees, and processes to add more value to businesses. Digital transformation refers to the systemic processes that include tools, apps, emerging technologies, and organizational culture you must integrate to reimage your business. To survive in the new normal, we need to leverage AI, machine learning, and robotics to conduct businesses as well as lead a normal life.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Itproportal

Majority of cybersecurity professionals suffering from burnout

The majority of cybersecurity engineers are suffering from fatigue, stress, dissatisfaction and burnout, new research suggests. SIEM solution provider Panther Labs recently surveyed security professionals on the challenges they face, and found that more than two in three (67 percent) are either considering switching jobs, actively seeking a new position, or already in the transition phase.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

74% of Logistics Leaders Expect Outsourcing Budget to Increase in Next 2 Years

Nearly 66% of logistics leaders increased their logistics outsourcing budget in 2021, and 74% anticipate an increase in the next two years, according to a survey from Gartner, Inc. “Logistics outsourcing to third-party logistics providers (3PLs) has been on the rise for a while, and there is no indication that...
INDUSTRY
Norwalk Hour

Norwalk cybersecurity company closes on $9 million funding

NORWALK — Zorus Inc., which sells artificial intelligence focused web filtering and productivity monitoring online tools, has closed on a $9 million venture capital funding round, officials with the Water Street company said Monday. The funding round was led by a pair of Boston-based companies, Asymmetric Capital Partners and...
NORWALK, CT
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
healthitsecurity.com

Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Predictions For Next Year

- Over the course of the next year, healthcare organizations will likely continue to grapple with ransomware attacks, a cybersecurity workforce shortage, and challenges surrounding healthcare cybersecurity program implementation. HealthITSecurity spoke with a variety of industry leaders who shared their healthcare cybersecurity and privacy predictions for the upcoming year. Experts...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing events, exhibits or briefings at the annual gadget extravaganza. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," a spokesperson with US internet giant Google said. "We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams."
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Survey shows people trust Amazon, Google with their data more than Apple

A new survey conducted by The Washington Post has revealed some interesting information about how people trust companies with their data. According to the results of the survey conducted by the publication, more users trust Amazon and Google with their personal data and internet browsing activity than Apple. The result also shows that a large number of people do not trust Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram with their data.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Moves Forward With Amazon Web Services Investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving forward with an investigation into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon cloud computing business, over competition issues, Bloomberg reported. FTC officials have been getting information from various companies about the issues with AWS, according to the report. The probe began under the...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Top tips for talent acquisition in 2022: Plan to replan

As 2021 draws to a close, we find ourselves in the midst of a candidate-driven recruitment market. For the first time in a generation, it’s the candidates that hold the power over the employer. As countries make a stuttering recovery from the pandemic, the current landscape isn’t likely to change any time soon. And the way we work won’t become any more formal for some time to come.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
wtuz.com

Major Travel Increases Expected

Nick McWilliams reporting – Americans hitting the road and taking to the skies for the holidays are expected to represent a massive increase in 2021. The latest AAA estimates show 109 million Americans are set to travel, which represents around a 27.7-million person increase. Spokesperson for AAA East Central...
TRAVEL

