ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Thank You Listeners And Carroll Broadcasting For The Memories–Chantelle Grove

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of this year also marks the end of long-term relationship for all of us here as News Director, Chantelle Grove leaves our broadcasting family. (To hear Chantelle’s goodbye, click on the play button below):. (As said) “Today marks my “official” last day with Carroll Broadcasting Company....

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABQJournal

Thanks for the hoppy memories

Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without even knowing what an Instagram was. Some called her a legend but everyone who knew her or knew of her loved that she seemed to be living her best life even at the ample age of 102. The brewery-hopping grandma’s physical life came to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
massivelyop.com

WRUP: Thank you edition

Sorry, everyone, but today I’m not in the mood for doing my usual What Are You Playing… but only because I want to offer a very genuine thanks to the people who read this weekly feature, because it’s one of my favorite things to do every week. It may or may not come through in my other writing, but I genuinely adore the chance once per week to do something just unhinged and random and completely off the rails.
VIDEO GAMES
959theriver.com

A Simple Thank You.

I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the people that made my 50th Anniversary on Chicago radio, yesterday, so special. First our fearless leader, Told Boss, who really put everything together and put it all in motion, plus my dear friend Scott Childers who scrounged up a bunch of stuff and made the day even better with some amazing memories. Thanks also to my guy, my producer, Antoine Koris for keeping track of and coordinating all the guests and keeping me pointed forward. And of course all my friends and cohorts and family who joined me on the air in celebration. Jim Jarvis from The Paramount and RiverEdge Park, my friend and co-writer of my book Ken Churilla, old friend and air mate Tom O’Toole (The Loop & WLS-FM), Ron Romero (Illinois R&R Museum), old and dear friend Pat Cassidy (WBBM), Chuck Britton another air mate from The Loop, Ron Onesti the PT Barnum of RnR from The Arcada and Des Plains Theaters, John Dempsey (WMAQ WLS Fox 32) and Jim Peterik, Ides of March, General Manager Brian Foster w/ surprise guests, all 4 of my kids daughters Jennifer & McKenna, sons Jeff & Mitchell, John “Records” Landecker and my affor mentioned Boss, The Bossman, Todd Boss. I also must thank you, the listeners, the audience, for all your years of loyalty and listenership because if you weren’t here none of this would be happening! I thank you from the bottom of my heart. So I guess that makes today day 1 of the 51st year. Are you listening? I’m ready, how bout you?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#News Director
SheKnows

Nick Extends an Olive Branch to Ashland on Christmas Eve

At their apartment, Billy hangs mistletoe as Lily bustles in from shopping. They share a kiss. Lily relays she spoke to the twins, who are spending time at the beach with their dad and Sam. Billy shares that the kids are on a Christmas-y playdate and talks about how nice it was to focus on them for a bit before they go to boarding school. Lily muses that since they’re alone, there’s something she wants to do with him.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
NFL
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

25 Funny Christmas Memes to Keep the Whole Table Laughing

There are some things that you just can't do Christmas without: friends, family, presents, food, and humor in the form of memes!. Everything and everyone under the sun from Greta Thunberg to Nick Cannon to even days of the week have now been memed, so it stands to reason that the holiday season is no exception.
SNOOP DOGG

Comments / 0

Community Policy