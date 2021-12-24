ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belize delays reopening of land border and seaports due to Omicron

By Travel
riviera-maya-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelize — The reopening of the Belize border and seaports has been postponed. In a letter, the government of Belize announced their decision to move the land and seaport opening until February of next year. The...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

