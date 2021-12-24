Scarlet Sunrise: Majority of betting money favors Buckeyes in Rose Bowl

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson could have a big Rose Bowl. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Majority of betting money favors Buckeyes in Rose Bowl

Ohio State enters the Rose Bowl with plenty to play for, even though it can’t win a national title.

The Buckeyes will head to Southern California to take on Utah in a massive clash, and the money on the game is beginning to flow in. The public money? It’s on the Buckeyes.

So far, 61 percent of the public money is on Ohio State to beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, according to The Action Network. The Buckeyes are a 6.5-point favorite as of Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State is just 1-3 in its last four games against the spread, but it is 4-1 overall in its last five games.

Buckeyes can wrap up 2022 class with historic DL haul

Ohio State has one of the top recruiting classes in the 2022 cycle. But it can certainly still get better, especially along the defensive line. The Buckeyes have a chance to land a historic haul in the trenches still with a big finish during the February signing period.

Lettermen Row’s Zack Carpenter has more on the potential class:

On paper, no matter how the Buckeyes wrap up this defensive line class it will be the best two-year run since Urban Meyer took over. Ratings and rankings aside, though, the length to which Johnson has prioritized those players plus the film and coaching evaluations on all the above players add up to another star-studded two-year stack – one that we may look back on a few years from now as his most impressive recruiting feat.

ICYMI: New Tim May Podcast

On the latest edition of the Tim May Podcast, Lettermen Row’s Tim May is joined by On3 senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.

Zenitz has been on top of any and all transfer portal information throughout the sport over the last few months for On3. He takes a deep dive into how it has already impacted college football, how it has affected Ohio State and what the future holds as we are in the midst of a landscape-shifting time across the sport.

In addition to Zenitz’s expertise, Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward also joins the Tim May Podcast.

Austin and Tim take a look at the Buckeyes roster as it stands today heading into the Rose Bowl matchup with Utah to kick off the new year. They also evaluate the roster changes that Ohio State has already undergone with the transfers of Ewers, Miller, LaRoe, Young, Watts and Henry-Young.

All of that Buckeyes news and analysis is packed into this loaded edition of the Tim May Podcast, full of key storylines and talking points as Ohio State prepares for its final game of the season and preps for another College Football Playoff run during the 2022 campaign.

