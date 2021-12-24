ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receivers Antonio Williams, Adam Randall: 'Born to Come to Clemson On Same Day'

By JP Priester
 2 days ago
When it comes to wide receivers, the bar is set fairly high at Clemson.

During the Dabo Swinney era, the Tigers have been one of the best when it comes to developing and putting talent into the NFL. From highly touted, prized recruits like Sammy Watkins, to former walk-ons like Hunter Renfrow, Clemson's track record speaks for itself.

However, it all starts with the evaluations, and the Tigers have been spot on when it comes to that process with high school prospects. Last week, the coaching staff brought two new in-state receivers into the fold.

Adam Randall and Antonio Williams are both members of the 2022 recruiting class, and Swinney has high expectations for both players, who ironically happen to share the same birthday.

"I think they're guys that can really play anywhere," Swinney said. "But you know, we have to get them here. Adam will be a mid-year, Antonio comes in the summer, but, getting them here and really assessing where they are. It's kind of wild, again, both of them have the exact same birthday, so pretty cool. Two great receivers, born to come to Clemson on the same day, so dynamic. Both of them are very dynamic."

Randall comes to Clemson from Myrtle Beach. During his time with the Seahawks, the versatile wideout did a little bit of everything. Not only is Randall one of the best receivers in the country, but he's also taken snaps at quarterback, played some safety on the defensive side of the ball, and returned kicks.

As for his role with the Tigers, Swinney sees the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout as a perfect fit for the boundary, but at the same time, the head coach could see Randall playing inside or outside.

"Adam is a big physical guy that can handle himself in the boundary," Swinney said. "But he's got all the skills he needs to play to the field or in the slot. He can really do all of them. I mean, Adam's played quarterback, wildcat, I mean he's done a little bit everything."

Williams is another versatile player. The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout has been a big part of the Dutch Fork offense over the past two seasons, a program that just suffered their first loss in almost five years in the state title game.

Like Randall, Williams is capable of playing inside or outside, but his body type and his skill set make him a primary candidate at the slot. Although Swinney is confident that Williams will be able to line up and play multiple positions in the Clemson offense.

"Antonio is the same way," Swinney said. "I mean, he's most likely, just body type will be a two or five-man for us. As far as where he ends up when it's all said and done, those guys most of the time, cross-train and play multiple spots. But he's a returner, he can do it all."

IN THIS ARTICLE
