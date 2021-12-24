Tigers Today: Clemson makes top seven for 2023 offensive lineman

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Clemson makes top seven for 2023 offensive lineman

One of Clemson’s top targets in the class of 2023 released their list of top schools on Thursday. Offensive lineman Payton Kirkland put out his final seven schools, including Clemson.

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia and Miami all made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle. Ranked as a top-300 prospect in the On3 Consensus, he is also the No. 15 overall offensive tackle and top-50 recruit out of the state of Florida.

Kirkland has yet to make a visit to Clemson, but he did take an unofficial visit to Ohio State in November. The On3 Prediction Machine indicates one team is trending on his list heading into the new year. The RPM gives the Buckeyes a 93.8% chance of landing the lineman. Florida is listed second with a 2% chance.

It is still early in Kirkland’s recruitment, though. Making the list of top seven schools is a start for Clemson, which is still searching for its first commitment in the class of 2023.

“Consistency is really big for me,” Kirkland told On3’s Chad Simmons in the fall. “All schools in my top 12 communicate really well with me right now. That is going to be very important to me. I am looking at who wants me, where I feel most wanted, and the right fit.”

2022 LB Jaren Kanak officially de-commits from Clemson

The Early Signing Period came and went with no official announcement from Jaren Kanak. Kanak remained relatively quiet as Clemson and Oklahoma fans alike were waiting to see what he would decide to do.

A public decision was never revealed by Kanak, but there were moving parts behind the scenes. As first noticed by Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com on Tuesday morning, Kanak’s name is in Oklahoma’s student database.

On Thursday, Kanak did not confirm that he had enrolled at OU, but he did announce his decommitment from Clemson. With a fourth decommitment in the span of three weeks, Clemson Sports broke down what this means for the Tigers and where they go from here.

Clemson has its replacement for AD Dan Radakovich

Graham Neff was already serving as Clemson’s Acting Director of Athletics. Now the job is officially his.

Neff was approved as Clemson’s AD by the Clemson Board of Trustee on Thursday. Neff is replacing Dan Radakovich, who left to serve as the Director of Athletics at Miami earlier this month.

Neff is in his ninth year at Clemson and was serving as the Deputy Director of Athletics prior to Radakovich’s departure.

5-star Lebbeus Overton says Clemson communicates with him the most

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with Clemson having signed 12 players last week.

Their focus remains on adding more signees to their 2022 class, but the staff will now be able to dedicate extra time to pursuing junior targets.

It’s hard to find too many players higher on their wish list than L.T. Overton. Overton, a five-star prospect, included Clemson in his top 12 back in August.

He spoke with On3’s Joe Tipton at the City of Palms basketball tournament this week about the Tigers and his communication with them.

Countdown

Five days until Cheez-It-Bowl