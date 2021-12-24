ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsstand: Cade McNamara presents Michigan offensive linemen with gifts

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 2 days ago
Dec. 23 was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s birthday.

Michigan basketball is getting festive this Christmas season.

“I haven’t been talking to a lot of colleges because of the season, but I have a really good relationship with Coach Clink. My recruiting process with them is going to keep going.”

Top 100 DB Malik Muhammad

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Road Notebook: Thoughts, Notes On Top Michigan Recruits in Dallas

Tim Verghese, The Wolverine: Thursday Night Notes: OL recruiting + a 2022 commit visiting elsewhere

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: By the numbers: Diving into key statistics for Michigan and Georgia

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Where Michigan basketball players are projected in latest NBA mock draft

Matt Brown, The Athletic: The 25 best college football bowl performances: Tommie Frazier’s run, Vince Young’s show, Joe Burrow’s TD party and more

FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

3 Baker Mayfield replacements Browns should already be targeting

If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
NFL
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

