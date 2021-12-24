ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson has Georgia's attention in prep for Orange Bowl, Michigan

By Palmer Thombs about 8 hours
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Georgia is set to face a big challenge in Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson during the Bulldogs' battle with the Wolverines Dec. 31st.

Three key questions for Georgia ahead of Michigan

As has been the case all season, DawgsHQ provides you with key questions that Georgia wants to answer in preparation for its opponent. This week it's the Michigan Wolverines on the opposite sideline with a spot in the National Championship on the line.
