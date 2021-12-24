ROUNSAVILLE: Christmas wishes for Ole Miss and Rebel Nation

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron delivered LSU fans one last parting gift on Christmas Eve. LSU decided after six years to part ways with Orgeron, and the former national championship-winning coach has been enjoying a break in his coaching career ever since his last game — a 27-24 upset victory over Texas A&M — on Nov. 27. On Friday night, Orgeron reemerged from a social media hiatus to wish his fans a merry Christmas, and he did it in glorious fashion: by sharing a video on his Facebook page of him reading The Cajun Night Before Christmas.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO