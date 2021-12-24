ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge

By By David Shepardson
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

(Reuters) -United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers.

Chicago-based United on Thursday canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it had canceled about 90. Both said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.

FlightAware on Friday said United has now canceled 169 flights on Christmas Eve and Delta has canceled 127, along with another 50 canceled flights for United on Christmas and 89 for Delta.

The flight tracking firm said the current number of Christmas Eve flights canceled globally is 2,029, with 448 canceled in the United States.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," United said on Thursday.

Delta said Thursday it has "exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying -- before canceling around 90 flights for Friday."

Delta cited potential inclement weather and the impact of the Omicron variant for the cancellations.

On Tuesday, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian asked the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to shrink quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals who experience breakthrough COVID-19 infections, citing the impact on the carrier's workforce. Bastian asked that the isolation period be cut to five days from the current 10.

That request was echoed both by Airlines for America, a trade group representing major cargo and passenger carriers, which wrote to the CDC on Thursday, and by JetBlue on Wednesday.

The CDC released updated quarantine guidance for healthcare workers on Thursday, cutting the isolation time to seven days for workers who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, providing they test negative.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Additional reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrea Ricci)

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando airport affected by hundreds of flights canceled worldwide due to staff shortages amid omicron surge

Thousands of holiday travelers, many headed to Orlando for vacations, couldn’t fly Christmas Eve or Christmas as airlines around the globe scrubbed a spate of flights because of a worldwide surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the omicron variant, including among flying personnel. Tracking platform FlightAware reported that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, two of the largest air carriers ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
johnnyjet.com

Yikes: Multiple Airlines Have Canceled Hundreds of Flights Because of Sick Crews

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The airline industry has had a rough year and it looks like it’s going to end on an even rougher note. Multiple airlines, including Delta and United, have cancelled hundreds of flights because omicron is running rampant through their crews and they don’t have enough reserves to fill in.
WEATHER
