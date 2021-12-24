ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Gifts for Geeks (Part II)

By Bob LeVitus
Mac Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised last week, here are more reasonably priced gift ideas, starting with some that I guarantee will please the music-loving geeks you love. Many geeks (including yours truly) love Apple’s wireless earphones and headphones, which make a great gift if you can afford them. But, with prices starting at $129...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Geeks#Monoprice Com#Aptx Hd Audio#Flybuds 3 Lrb#Tribit Com#Apple Com#Bluetooth#Ac
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Rolling Stone

Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Under $129 — Their Lowest Price This Season

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can. Amazon Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95 Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This MagSafe battery pack on Amazon costs so much less than Apple’s

Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this option is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any smartphone accessory, let alone one with a capacity of 2920...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

15 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

We don’t wish to alarm anyone, but Christmas is coming. Forget about October, it’s gone. Halloween? A distant memory. Summer and sunshine? Don’t make us laugh. It’s constant jingle bells from now until next year, which somehow is 2022.Things look set to be a little different this year, with warnings of an impending present shortage caused not by a gadabout Santa, but a global supply chain snarl-up set to continue for many more months. Shoppers are being advised to start early due to a lack of shipping containers, fewer HGV drivers in the UK and a continuing scarcity of semiconductors,...
ELECTRONICS
WISH-TV

Last-minute holiday gadget gifts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us on Indy Style today to give recommendations for last-minute gifts for the gadget lover in your life! Here are his ideas:. 1. TourBox Elite Dual-channel Bluetooth Controller. Around $180 tourboxtech.com kickstarter.com. For content creators looking to simplify their digital-editing...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Apple student discount: what is it, and how do you get it?

Want an Apple Student discount? Well, who wouldn't! In this article, we explain exactly how you can take advantage of money-saving offers from Apple connected with education. Firstly, though, understand that there's no single discount applied across the board for all Apple products. Instead, Apple applies a discount on certain products on a case-by-case basis. (Also note that Apple itself never uses the words 'Apple Student Discount', preferring the term 'Apple Education Pricing'.)
EDUCATION
Hot Hardware

HotHardware's Holiday Wish List: Gifts And Deals For Tech Geeks

As the holiday shopping season shifts into high gear, we at HotHardware wanted to share a few last minute gift ideas from our staff that should excite any enthusiast or mainstream tech users you have left on your shopping list. We know it has been a tough year for us geeks and trying to find the right gift for a loved one or friend can be a daunting task. So, we've come up with a list of tech-inspired gifts in a wide range of genres that should fit almost any budget.
SHOPPING
Mac Observer

How to Control Your HomePod: The Basics

You’ve got a brand new HomePod, and it’s time to make the most of it. Whether it’s Apple’s first-generation smart speaker or the smaller HomePod mini, there are a lot of ways to interact with your device. Let’s take a look at the most basic ways to control your HomePod, using it to listen to your favorite music.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

How To Create a HomePod Stereo Pair

You’ve got your duo of HomePod or HomePod mini speakers set up and ready to go. Now you need to pair them together to create a left and right channel for an even better sound experience. Let’s look at what you need to do to create a HomePod stereo pair.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

iOS 15: How to Create a Memoji Using Your iPhone 13

Apple added new customization options in iOS to let you personalize your Memoji even further. Here’s how to create one. A Memoji is a type of Animoji that uses your device’s Face ID to let you create animated messages in iMessage that resemble you. To get started:. Open...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Use an iPad as a third screen with out using sidecar

My church uses a M1 MacBook Air to run propresenter 7. Here recently we started live-streaming to YouTube via OBS. I want to use my iPad Pro to use a secondary screen to have OBS on while having pro7 on the projector screens in the sanctuary and controlling pro7 from the laptop screen. To note also due to the location of our church we are not able to get internet to the church so I am using the iPads hotspot to run the livestream. And because I have to do that I can’t use sidecar. In the past I’ve used duet via I wired connection but for some reason it doesn’t work any more.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Steve Jobs Returned to Apple 25 Years Ago

This week marks a major landmark in Apple history. It’s 25 years since the company acquired next and Steve Jobs returned. MacRumors has a good reflection on the episode. “With this merger, the advanced software from NeXT will be married with Apple’s very high-volume hardware platforms and marketing channels to create another breakthrough, leapfrogging existing platforms, and fueling Apple and the industry copy cats for the next ten years and beyond,” said Jobs. “I still have very deep feelings for Apple, and it gives me great joy to play a role in architecting Apple’s future.” Jobs initially returned to Apple as an advisor, making his first appearance at Macworld San Francisco in January 1997 to announce details of how Apple planned to incorporate NeXT technology into future releases of Mac OS. Jobs went on to replace Amelio as the company’s interim CEO just nine months later, and he ended up dropping the interim title and remaining CEO until stepping down in August 2011 due to health issues.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy