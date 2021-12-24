ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Another Former Top NXT Star May Be In AEW Soon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an option. We are in a new era in the wrestling world as there is now a second major wrestling promotion. WWE has dominated the landscape for decades but now we have another option available in the form of AEW. Several wrestlers have either already jumped or seem likely to...

What are the WWE plans for Brock Lesnar?

WWE is working right now to schedule a big match in the coming weeks. It is now a few months since he returned to the Main Roster, exactly he made his appearance at SummerSlam at the end of the match between John Cena and Roman Reigns and from that moment he waged a feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns with the agent and Mad Genius of WWE Paul Heyman as an interesting point of reference.
Shawn Michaels Discusses How Triple H Is Doing

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels sat down with Denise Salcedo to talk about NXT 2.0. Michaels has largely been at the helm of NXT 2.0 since Triple H has taken time off to recover from heart surgery, and he admitted he didn’t expect to have to do as much. Shawn Michaels also talked about how quick the turnaround was to transition from black and gold NXT to NXT 2.0.
WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for the Christmas Eve special

Paul Heyman is out of a job as special counsel to Roman Reigns, but it appears Heyman will realign with his former client Brock Lesnar on Friday's Christmas Eve episode of WWE SmackDown. The taped special was filmed immediately after last week's live episode from the Allstate Arena near Chicago at Rosemont, Illinois, and will air at 8 p.m. ET.
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.
How Shawn Michaels Feels About Adam Cole and Others Leaving WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’
Kenny Omega
Johnny Gargano
LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
Someone Tried To Sell Rhea Ripley’s Stolen Gear And Title Belt

At least they were caught. The right look is one of the most important parts of a wrestler’s overall package. They have to be able to get attention drawn to themselves one way or another but it can often be easier said than done. Getting the right combination can be tricky, but in this case, someone’s signature look was literally stolen from them, along with some gold.
Vince Russo opens up on Alexa Bliss

During her WWE career, Alexa Bliss has held the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice alongside Nikki Cross. The 30-year-old from Columbus also won the 2018 edition of the Money in the Bank ladder match, proving that she has what it takes to succeed in this business.
Smackdown: Paul Heyman announces shocking news

In the penultimate episode of Friday Night Smackdown which aired last week, we saw the Tribal Chief of the Stamford company, Roman Reigns, go and violently attack his former personal advisor, Paul Heyman, with the Universal champion of the blue show who first hit him with his Superman Punch, then attempted to finish him off with a con-chair-to, right in the ring at WWE's flagship Friday night show.
WWE NXT Stars Launch Auction to Help Victims of Waukesha Parade Attack

On Nov. 21 tragedy struck the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin when alleged driver Darrell E. Brooks drove an SUV through the annual Christmas parade, killing six while injuring 62. Tommaso Ciampa, WWE star and the current NXT Champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be auctioning off some exclusive merchandise in order to help the victims and their families. Ciampa wrote, "My wife was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. It's where we bought our first home and started our family with Willow. Regardless of where life takes me, WI will always be my home away from home...I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place at this years annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. With the help of everyone at NXT, we will be auctioning off 10 event-used items from (NXT) War Games 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
How WWE's Vince McMahon Compares To AEW Boss Tony Khan, According To Matt Hardy

There’s been no person more important or with more influence in the wrestling business the last forty years than Vince McMahon. The businessman turned announcer turned on-camera heel turned businessman has dominated the entire industry as he took his father’s regional company and expanded it into a global WWE behemoth we know today. As such, there’s always a steady stream of people dropping quotes about the longtime WWE head, and lately, many of those quotes have been comparisons to AEW boss Tony Khan.
WWE Day One Title Match May Be Off

That could be a problem. We are just over a week away from WWE Day One and the card is mostly set. This is a new concept for WWE, as the show is running on the very first day of the year. As a result, WWE is going to want to present the best show possible, but it seems that one of their announced title matches might not be happening, though it could be for a few reasons.
Where Paul Heyman’s Firing May Be Leading On The Road To WrestleMania 38

We’re on the way. The year is almost over and in WWE terms, that means it is time to start the Road To WrestleMania 38. That includes more than a few big shows, starting with Day One on January 1, 2022. The show’s main event will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Brock Lesnar. Reigns will be missing his special counsel Paul Heyman, but we could be in for something bigger.
WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WATCH: Familiar Names Take Part In Latest WWE Tryout

The new generation. WWE’s roster has undergone all kinds of changes in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are going to be ending anytime soon. Over 100 wrestlers have been let go from the company in the last year and a half, meaning there are several spots to be filled. That is something WWE has been working on, with at least one familiar face.
Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
