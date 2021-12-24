Another Former Top NXT Star May Be In AEW Soon

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO