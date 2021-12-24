ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Metro North trains on holiday schedules

By WLAD Newsroom
98q.com
 2 days ago

Metro-North will have some service adjustments for the next week to accommodate holiday travelers and those with different work schedules. Today, Metro North is running an expanded Saturday schedule, but...

98q.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

MTA: Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021 In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday. The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Source of the Spring

Metro Pauses Return of 7000-Series Trains

Metro abruptly paused the return of its 7000-series trains Thursday afternoon, ordering a daily series of wheel inspections instead of the weekly examinations initially approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. The announcement was made at the same time that the Source spotted a 7000-series train arriving at the Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy