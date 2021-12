The French Dispatch – now on VOD – is Wes Anderson’s new fanciful flight of fancy, a work that, par for the filmmaker’s course, all but demands anyone discussing it to use the word “fancy” as a noun. Also, the words “drollery,” “whimsical,” “melancholic” and “dryyyyyy.” And “twee.” Mustn’t forget “twee.” Anderson’s movies are many things, but above all that, they are “twee.” With that out of the way, we can get on with the business of assessing the film, which was delayed for a year-and-a-half thanks to the Covid pandemic, and embiggened with enough star power to warm a solar system: This is where I’d say it stars Tilda Swinton and none of the rest matter, but it also stars Frances McDormand and Bill Murray, so such a statement would be far too incorrigible. When the story is not set in Liberty, Kansas, a real city, it’s set in Ennui-sur-Blasé, France, a fake city, and despite that, it’s never, ever boring.

