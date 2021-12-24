Police appeal for witnesses after dental clinic is damaged in afternoon attack

The police and family of a 20-year-old student are “extremely worried” after he went missing following a night out in central London Harvey Parker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone.Calls to his telephone have gone unanswered, and the Metropolitan Police say there is “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing”.A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Lil Simz concert in Brixton south London, before going to Heaven Nightclub.MISSING PERSON APPEALWe are currently very concerned about the welfare...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO