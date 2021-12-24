Police appeal for witnesses after dental clinic is damaged in afternoon attack

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a van.The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near to Foveran at about 3.20pm on Thursday.Police said the driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.The van driver was not injured.We are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Balmedie.The incident happened around 3.20pm on Thursday, 16 December when a Ford Transit van and a silver Hyundai car collided on the northbound carriageway of the A90 near to Foveranhttps://t.co/zlbIOaYly6 pic.twitter.com/2b8Mngg7T4— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December...
