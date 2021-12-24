ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewing Ibrahima Konate A Few Months Into His Liverpool Career

By Owen Cummings
 2 days ago

Ibrahima Konate joined Jurgen Klopp's team in the summer after Liverpool triggered his £36m release clause. The young Frenchman arrived from RB Leipzig where he made 95 appearances.

A few eyebrows were raised when the price-tag was revealed but Konate has settled straight into life in Merseyside and has looked immense whenever called upon. He has quickly been established as third placed centre-back just behind Joel Matip.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Despite only being 22-years-old, Konate has regularly showed his calmness and composure when on the ball. His passing accuracy and range is very impressive and has to be admired for a player still learning and adapting.

As well as this, his strength is simply phenomenal and he has not had any problem shrugging opposition players off the ball.

There is no doubt that Konate will one day be Liverpool's first choice centre-back. However with Virgil van Dijk currently in the peak of his career, that is a big task for him for the time being.

The aim for Konate over the coming months will be to displace Matip as second choice centre-back and to partner van Dijk. Success in the League Cup and FA Cup will make sure that the uncapped Frenchman will get more game time and more opportunities to impress.

With Matip's injury record there are guaranteed to be chances in the league and the Champions League for Konate.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

If I had to give the Konate signing a rating, it would have to be 9/10 because he's a young, reliable centre half that was brought in for a reasonable fee. We definitely haven't seen the best of him yet. It is early in his Anfield career but it is exciting to think of the player he could become.

Report: Bayern Munich Sign Leeds United's Brazilian Star Raphinha As Liverpool Lose Out

According to reports, Bayern Munich sign Liverpool target Raphinha from Leeds United. The Brazilian looks set to join the Bundesliga giants for 50 million Euros. Raphinha was high up on Jurgen Klopp's transfer list, with Liverpool showing high interest in him last Summer. The Brazilian's agent revealed Liverpool's move on him earlier on in the year, but was happy to wait another year for his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
