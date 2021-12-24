ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Tottenham Set To Beat Liverpool And Manchester United To Midfield Powerhouse

By Chris Stonadge
 2 days ago

Tottenham transfer guru Fabio Paratici is set to mastermind a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports.

The Ivorian is out of contract come the summer, and Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his midfield options with Milan unable to tie him down to a new deal.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked in recent times, but according to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham are leading the charge to snap up the former Atalanta star for nothing at the end of the season.

However, it's not a deal which Liverpool fans will mind.

Author Verdict

Franck Kessie may have scored 13 in the Serie A last season, but in his two outings against the Reds in the Champions League, he was nothing but a passenger.

There's clearly a player in the Ivorian - but not one that fits in to a Jurgen Klopp midfield. And it's debatable whether he gets into Tottenham's setup despite their woes in that position.

Should Spurs be signing Kessie?

'I Fell In Love Again' Jurgen Klopp Shares His Love For The Liverpool Players As They Show Character In Comeback Against Leicester City

Following last night's extraordinary comeback against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp expressed his Christmas love for his players. Liverpool had somewhat of a B (being kind) side against Brendan Rodgers men, with their opponents having had a full rest, putting their strongest available teams. Despite having such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Report: Bayern Munich Sign Leeds United's Brazilian Star Raphinha As Liverpool Lose Out

According to reports, Bayern Munich sign Liverpool target Raphinha from Leeds United. The Brazilian looks set to join the Bundesliga giants for 50 million Euros. Raphinha was high up on Jurgen Klopp's transfer list, with Liverpool showing high interest in him last Summer. The Brazilian's agent revealed Liverpool's move on him earlier on in the year, but was happy to wait another year for his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

"Who's this Ralf Rangnick geezer"- Former Tottenham midfielder fires off at United gaffer for going after multiple competitions

There’s no denying that German manager Ralf Rangnick has brought about a big change in the Manchester United dressing room and the way in which they play in a very short time. He took charge of the club just two weeks ago and looking at how things have transformed for the Red Devils proves that there is hope after all for the club who were even a month ago being humiliated by teams like Watford FC that are nearing relegation. However, the gaffer seemingly does not want to limit himself to bringing changes ‘only’ to the club and has started proposing some changes in the entire footballing setup of Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
What Next For Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez?

In December 2021, Joe Gomez's career at Liverpool has appeared to have come to a crossroad. The 24-year-old is currently Liverpool's fourth choice centre back and won't be happy about this after being Virgil van Dijk's partner during the title winning 2019/20 season. With rumoured interest from Real Madrid, there...
LIVERPOOL, NY
The Independent

Patrick Vieira absence key factor in Crystal Palace's loss to Tottenham, says assistant Osian Roberts

Crystal Palace assistant manager Osian Roberts said the absence of Patrick Vieira was a big factor in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham.Vieira was not in the dugout in north London after testing positive for coronavirus, one of a number of cases in the Palace camp which saw them try to get the Boxing Day game called off.The Premier League refused their request and Spurs piled on the misery as goals from Harry KaneLucas Moura and Son Heung-min made it an easy afternoon for the hosts.Palace, who saw Wilfried Zaha needlessly sent off in the first half, only made one change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
