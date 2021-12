16 months, and officially two derechos in Iowa. Let's hope this isn't the new norm. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has confirmed the storms that impacted Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 were part of a serial derecho. That's a different type than impacted a large region of the Midwest on August 10, 2020. The NWS also reports it's the "first derecho to occur in the month of December, anywhere in the USA." Lucky us.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO