How To Avoid Wasting Food During The Holidays

By Tyler Friel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many people planning to prepare and consume a wide variety of delicious food this holiday season, it is also a time to consider how to best avoid...

The Daily Collegian

’Tis the season for food waste

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As food prices soar — and many people struggle with food insecurity — how can consumers avoid wasting food this holiday season?. “Start planning now,” said Martin Bucknavage, senior food safety extension associate in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. “How much food are you going to need to feed your group? How are you going to best utilize any leftovers?”
FOOD & DRINKS
enplugged.com

Reducing Food Waste

There is, understandably, food waste in any kitchen whether it is peelings and cutoffs or unused extras. Wasted food means wasted money and in the case of expired leftovers, a potential mess with odours. Either way, wasted food is unfavourable. Fruit and vegetable peels and seeds are packed with fibre...
FOOD & DRINKS
kciiradio.com

County Environmental Health Reminds Residents to Minimize Food Waste Over the Holidays

As families and friends gather around the table for Christmas, a local health specialist wants to remind residents to be mindful of food waste. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, of all the trash sent to Iowa landfills, 20 percent or 568,197 tons is food waste. The average Iowan wastes about 30 pounds of food each month, while one in eight Iowans is considered “food insecure,” meaning they are lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Washington County Environmental Health Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez says that for leftover food, residents can have guests take food home with them or put them in the freezer to extend their lifespan. She explains that reducing food waste can also help improve our environment, “Food is the second biggest component of landfills so cutting down our waste really reduces those methane emissions. Which contributes to global warming and climate change. Since methane emissions absorb that radiation and heat which warms up the earth’s atmosphere.”
ENVIRONMENT
agrinews-pubs.com

Garden-Robinson: Reduce food waste this holiday season

“Mom, what if raw meat juice dripped on a pear in my fridge?” my daughter asked in a text. “If I wash it, will it be safe to eat?”. I like when my young adult children finally think I know something. I thought about the potential organisms that...
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHG-TV

Holiday Baking Interview

"Roadkill" is a feature film shot in our area; production on the movie wrapped Tuesday in Washington County. Officials with the city of Panama City Beach said they're looking for a new CRA manager. Lyndell Lane Car Fire. Updated: 14 hours ago. A rental car caught fire Tuesday morning in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Upworthy

Restaurant worker trashes kitchen before quitting, sparking debate on how workers are treated

At a time when toxic workplaces are getting exposed like never before, images of a kitchen trashed by a worker prior to quitting his job have come to light this week. The video posted on TikTok by @dirtdawg420 shows food, plates and other utensils on the floor of the kitchen. The person who posted the video revealed that the worker had quit having had enough at the restaurant. "So my expo lost his mind and threw every plate at us cooks and went out with a bang!!" they wrote, using the hashtags #cheddarsscratchkitchen #lostit #badnight #restaurauntlife and #shitshow among others, reported DailyDot. Food expeditors are often referred to as 'expos' and act as the link between the kitchen staff and the customers. They are responsible for the smooth flow of orders and efficient delivery of service.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Water customers urged not to pour turkey fat down the sink

The fat from Christmas turkeys could fill nearly 3,000 bathtubs, according to one water company.South West Water is urging customers to avoid a foul festive season by not pouring oils and grease down the sink.A medium-sized turkey produces up to three-quarters of a pint of fat which, if put down pipes, cools and potentially causes blockages and fatbergs.If each of the almost one million households served by South West Water across Devon and Cornwall poured turkey fat down their sinks, it would see the equivalent of more than 2,800 bathtubs full of grease entering the sewers, amounting to 422,786 litres.Wastewater...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

