OnePlus recently had to pause and then resume the stable OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to the plethora of bugs that were present with the initial rollout of the update, customers also witnessed incompatibility with the two phones’ auxiliary cameras while using Google Camera (GCam) mods. OnePlus is now acknowledging this issue while assuring customers that a fix is on the way.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO