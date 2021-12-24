ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona teen becomes the first patient to receive life-changing surgery to help him sleep

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A good night's rest is a gift most of us take for granted. For those diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), sleeping six to eight hours a night is a challenge. OSA is a serious condition that impairs a person's quality of life and causes excessive...

www.wfmynews2.com

#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Sleep Patterns#Robot#Osa#Cpap#Phoenix Children
