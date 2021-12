OSWEGO – The State University of New York (SUNY) has appointed Dr. Mary C. Toale officer-in-charge at SUNY Oswego, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Toale will provide continuing leadership to the college upon the retirement of long-serving President Deborah F. Stanley, who was recently appointed interim chancellor of the State University of New York. Toale will serve as officer-in-charge at SUNY Oswego while the college searches for a permanent president.

