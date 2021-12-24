ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

Police locate vehicle, driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
JC Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down Tuesday for 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones. She was found guilty in November of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KBI: Homicide investigation at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: $5000 damage to soccer field at Anneberg Park

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities and the city of Manhattan are investigating after someone drove on soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park causing an estimated $5,000 worth of damage. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: 38 in Kansas jail during 2021 Operation Grinch

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office’s recent Operation Grinch that occurred Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. During Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined together...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies respond to non-injury acident

On Thusday at 5:52 p.m.- Deputies responded to K18 Highway and Ritter Road for a single vehicle accident. Authorities reported that Barnell Herron of Junction City was travelling southbound on Ritter Road in his black Ram truck when he struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

