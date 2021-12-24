ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

🎙End of year can be perfect time for charitable giving

Hays Post
2 days ago
 2 days ago
During the end-of-the-year holiday season, charitable giving is top of mind for many. While the spirit of the holidays may drive donations, individuals can benefit, as well. “It's something like 30 percent of charitable giving happens in December,” said Heartland Community Foundation executive director Sarah Meitner. “The biggest three days are...

Hays Post

KDHE: COVID numbers similar to Christmas 2020

TOPEKA—Due to the Christmas holiday, the Kansas Department of Health did not update COVID numbers from across the state on Friday. Just before before Christmas a year ago, the state reported 5089 new COVID cases and 59 new deaths. This week, the KDHE reported similar numbers. On Wednesday, December...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

The Taste of Hays set to return in Jan.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Ellis County recently announced they are excited to bring The Taste of Hays back to the community. "Join us on Sunday, Jan. 16, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union Ballroom," the announcement said. "Enjoy samplings of culinary creations from local restaurants and vendors at Taste of Hays."
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Farm Bureau Insight: Among friends again

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Recently we all came together as Kansas Farm Bureau members at the 103rd annual meeting. This annual meeting was especially memorable because we could not be together in person last year. There is something special when farmers and ranchers from all parts of Kansas come together, and our time apart made it even better.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Hays, KS
Hays, KS
Ellis County, KS
Ellis County, KS
Hays Post

Midwest Living highlights Hays baker

Earlier this month Midwest Living magazine, a publication that highlights life in the region, paid a visit to Cathy's Breads, highlighting the business along with recipes and tips to baking bread. The article is available online and can be seen by clicking here. For the Hays Post story featuring Cathy's...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙Post Podcast: Holiday eating a staple of annual traditions

On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University's Glen McNeil stops by to talk about holiday eating habits. In the McNeil house. Usually prime rib and then either ham, or sometimes a turkey that goes along with it. My wife likes really likes Turkey. But usually and that started with my mother years ago. I mean, I remember growing up that was Christmas dinner and so we've kind of my family side of the family has kind of stayed with that. So we generally have prime rib and either mashed potatoes, real mashed potatoes, not dried mashed potatoes, which are real mashed potatoes, but you know, yeah, it's not the same or twice baked. I love that really preferred twice-baked that takes a little more time and these days times important because family comes home our Christmas is gonna be this weekend. So our kids get to spend actual Christmas with all their in-laws. Last year we got him to share you know, it's kind of one of those trade-off things. They were all here for Thanksgiving. So you know we did that. So we have usually a primary oven then ham. Like I said mashed potatoes or twice-baked potatoes, or my wife makes this really list cheesy casserole, which I kind of liked that more so than anything else. But you know, you always have to remember that. I am the lessor in this when it comes to deciding what we have because the grandkids tell Grandma What they like now. And that's the main one there. We usually have like a seven-layer salad that Terry has made for years and it's lettuce and peas and salad dressing, Manny's based salad dressing and cheese and it's very good from that process. And of course, green bean casserole. You can't have a holiday without green bean casserole.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays, KS
