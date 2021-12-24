ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries – source

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official told Reuters. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the...

Related
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers. Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday,...
LIFESTYLE
Republic Monitor

Biden Administration Finally Lifts Travel Ban Towards Southern Africa Where Omicron Originates

The United States will finally remove the travel restrictions placed on eight southern African nations to help lessen the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron strain. The variation was discovered in South Africa and has since spread around the globe. The World Health Organization and southern African authorities have decried the travel restriction as useless and unjustly detrimental to local businesses. Furthermore, the travel restriction, which took effect on Nov. 29, applied to almost all non-US nationals who had recently visited all of South Africa. On New Year’s Eve, the limitations will be abolished by then.
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

How Israel’s Travel Ban Has Affected Its National Carriers

Israel is once more starting to see the infection rate rise. With the number of people now infected with the coronavirus higher than it was in October, the country has taken steps to help curtail the spread of the virus. Unfortunately for the nation’s airline industry, this has meant a...
TRAVEL
AFP

US to lift travel ban on southern Africa

The United States will next week lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected, officials said Friday. WHO and the United Nations spoke out against the travel bans and officials in South Africa said they were being punished for identifying the strain and being transparent.
WORLD
CNBC

Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on 8 African nations

The Biden administration will lift the travel restrictions it had imposed on eight African nations to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, according to a senior administration official. The travel restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will end on Dec. 31...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients. Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid. United Airlines said it had called off about 120 flights over the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases," with Delta Air Lines telling customers they had pulled 90 flights. Alaska Airlines said they canceled 17 flights after some employees "may have been exposed to the virus," adding more trips may be scrapped.
TRAVEL
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ireland removes extra travel restrictions on ‘high risk’ countries

Ireland has lifted travel restrictions on seven countries categorised as “high risk” following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into Ireland.The rules had been in place since November 29 and applied to international travellers entering Ireland from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.Anyone arriving from those countries had been required to show a negative Covid-19 test before arriving in Ireland, as well as quarantining upon arrival and completing post-arrival testing.The change means that anyone arriving now is subject only to the same requirements as other travellers to Ireland.Currently, anyone entering Ireland is required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival. Read More Covid omicron news: Booster vaccine queues reach six hoursOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantWill there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas as part of Plan B?
TRAVEL
The Independent

Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark drops travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark on Wednesday scrapped extraordinary travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa, originally imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, after authorities said they did not contribute to controlling the epidemic. The countries, which are now only encompassed by general travel restrictions, are South...
TRAVEL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL

