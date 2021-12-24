ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap win all India senior ranking badminton titles

olympics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish International 2021 champion Kiran George and women’s top seed Aakarshi Kashyap won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the all India senior ranking badminton tournament held in Chennai. Both shuttlers won their final matches in straight games. Aakarshi Kashyap,...

olympics.com

olympics.com

Kamila Valieva flawless in Russian nationals short program

Kamila Valieva took a big step towards securing her place at Beijing 2022 with a clean short program at the Russian Figure Skating Championships on Friday (24 December). The 15-year-old sensation, who has already rewritten the record books in her first senior season, landed a triple Axel, triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe combination to score 90.38 and put daylight between her and her rivals.
olympics.com

Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi to compete at four fencing World Cups in 2022

Bhavani Devi, the first-ever Indian fencer to represent the country at the Olympics, is set to feature in four international fencing federation (FIE) World Cups in early 2022. India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has facilitated Bhavani Devi’s participation in these competitions via the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).
Cleveland Jewish News

Miss India wins Miss Universe title in Eilat

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on Sunday. This is the first time the Miss Universe competition has been hosted by Israel. The event was broadcast live to over 600 million viewers in 172 countries in English, with a parallel broadcast in Spanish.
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
The Independent

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, to end a glittering 23-year career in the sport.A fun character, the 41-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played 103 tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20I World Cup.Singh took 417 wickets in Test cricket - which ranks him 14th all-time and is the fourth most in Indian cricket history. He did so at an average of 32.46 and a 2.84 economy. Singh...
olympics.com

Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima Das faces big challenge to qualify for Birmingham Games

The 2022 season is set to be a big year for athletes as both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are scheduled in addition to the world championships. Athletics in India has grabbed the spotlight after Neeraj Chopra’s epoch-making javelin throw gold medal at Tokyo 2020 - the first time that the country has won an Olympic medal in track and field.
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
olympics.com

Sakamoto Kaori takes Japanese title to punch ticket to Beijing 2022

Sakamoto Kaori is bound for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games after capturing her second title at the Japanese Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on Saturday (25 December). The 21-year-old gave herself the perfect Christmas present with the best free skate score of the day, 154.83, after winning Thursday's short...
olympics.com

Lovlina Borgohain: I want an Olympic gold before turning professional

When Lovlina Borgohain climbed atop the podium in Tokyo to receive her bronze medal, she could only muster a small smile. More than winning the bronze, it seemed that she had lost the gold. After the match, she had no qualms in accepting that she had gone there to be the best and will not stop unless she captures the top spot on an Olympic podium.
BBC

The Indian 'germ murder' that gripped the world

On the afternoon of 26 November 1933, a diminutive man brushed past a young landlord in a crowded railway station in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (then Calcutta). Amarendra Chandra Pandey, 20, felt a jab of pain in his right arm as the man dressed in khadi, or coarse, homespun cotton, disappeared into the crowd at Howrah station.
olympics.com

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC and FC Goa share points

FC Goa and Odisha FC shared the spoils in Derrick Pereira's first game in charge as Indian Super League game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Ivan Gonzalez (42nd) gave Goa the lead in the first half but their joy was short-lived as Jonathas Cristian (53rd) equalised early on the second period. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but it ended in a stalemate.
olympics.com

How HS Prannoy overcame health issues to reach World Championships quarterfinals

After a tough couple of years, seasoned campaigner HS Prannoy resurfaced as he reached the men's singles quarterfinals of the recently-concluded World Championships. It was a moment to savour for the Delhi-shuttler as he overcame health issues before recording the fine run. He was diagnosed with a gastroesophageal reflux disease...
olympics.com

Para skier Shona Brownlee and the power of trying something new

For para skier Shona Brownlee, making the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games is the ultimate reward for making for the best of a bad situation. In 2012, the Scot injured her ankle during basic Royal Air Force (RAF) training. What initially appeared to be a case of ligament damage developed...
