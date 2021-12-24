ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Miami, FL

New Tenant Coming To Once Iconic Allen’s Drugs Building

By Hank Tester
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7yV9_0dVHflHg00

SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new tenant coming to the once iconic Allen’s Drugs building in South Florida.

The drug store and diner were a neighborhood meeting and eating spot with its pharmacy located at the corner of Red Road and Bird Road. Its iconic neon sign reigned over the highly traveled intersection for decades before being removed as the building was being replastered and painted.

But then, in October 2018, a fire roared through Delicias de Espana, a highly popular Spanish food restaurant located in the building.

Building owner Jef Matthews told CBS4, “We would not have changed a thing but because of the fire, Allen’s ceased to be a tenant.”

Jef Matthew’s family has owned the building since 1948.

There had always been a drug store, but a CVS drug store was built nearby. Allen’s Drugs sold their prescription service to the big box drugstore and plans were afoot to have Delicias de Espana take over the drug store and S&S Diner space.

The drugstore was an institution, a local meeting spot. Customers said the diner put out the best bean soup in town, calling the drugstore and diner “home,” and that went on for decades. The burgers, milkshakes, and soda fountain food. There was also a branch post office and a jewelry repair store. Generations enjoyed Allen’s Drugs, but the fire changed all of that.

The Allen’s Drugs sign that everyone seemed to love never went back up.

“The sign company that was supposed to be taking care of them had them outside during a hurricane and the sign, historic signs, were destroyed by that hurricane. That shattered us,” said Matthews.

Not that the Allen’s Drug sign was ever going back up as a state law prohibits advertising drugs on a building if no pharmacy is operating on the premises deemed historic or not.

So, what’s next? Coming to the corner of Red Road & Bird Road is a Madrid-based Spanish restaurant.

Madrid’s Cala-Millor is going to occupy 40% of the building, kind of what was going to happen before the fire, just a different Spanish restaurant.

“They have been in Madrid in business for 50 years, a family operation. It is a thrill to have the building coming back to life,” Matthews told CBS4 News.

It has long haul. The building was cleaned out after the fire in 2018 and has sat idle till recently. Permit and insurance hassles kept things at a standstill, but now work has begun.

It will not be returned to the days of yesteryear, but it will be a new day on the corner of the busy intersection, a historic Miami building not demolished, just repurposed, and updated.

What else for the building? The dental office will return, and relators are talking about maybe a bike shop, a shoe store, or another restaurant.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

2021: A Year To Remember – The Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No single event defined 2021 in South Florida more than the tragedy in Surfside and even now, six months later, the community is still struggling to come to grips with it. Ninety-eight people lost their lives on June 24th when the Champlain Towers South collapsed in on itself in less than 20 seconds. On that first morning, Rachel Spiegel held out hope her mother Judy may have survived. “When we went to sleep last night, we would have never imagined that this is what we would be waking up to,” she told CBS4 News. “And we’re heartbroken...
SURFSIDE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton man shoots neighbor after Christmas Eve argument about loud music, officials say

A Boca Raton man shot his neighbor in the back on Christmas Eve in a dispute about loud music, officials said. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 10600 block of Shady Pond Lane, west of U.S. Route 441. Zachary Moncada, 31, was being held down by the victim’s relatives in the front yard when law enforcement arrived, deputies said. Moncada ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
South Miami, FL
Business
BOCANEWSNOW

GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged

Dr. Jeffrey LaGrasso, According To TSA, Tried To Get Gun Past Security At Fort Lauderdale Airport. Latest Drama For High Drama Seven Bridges In Delray Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The husband of the woman suing the Seven Bridges Homeowners Association in a […] The article GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Restaurant#Drugstore#Advertising#Cbsmiami#Spanish#Cbs4
Miami Herald

Some regret sitting on housing market sidelines

As South Florida home prices spiked during the pandemic, some people decided to put their home shopping on pause in the hopes that prices might drop, a decision they are coming to regret. Now, a year-and-a-half into record price growth and dwindling inventory, non-buyers are stuck in a precarious situation:...
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Tests popular on Christmas as Florida hits new virus record

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the second day in a row as the state reported 32,850 daily new cases on Saturday. Only a day earlier, with 31,758 new daily cases reported, Florida broke its previous record of more than 27,000 cases set in August during the height of the delta wave in Florida. The current surge is being driven by the spreading of the highly contagious omicron variant.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

British estate agent shot dead in Florida

A British estate agent was shot dead in a vehicle in the US, two days before Christmas.Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland, Florida was found by officers in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Coral Springs Police Department said.Ms Trost was from Southend Essex and was the mother of a toddler, according to reports.Active scene involving a shooting with one victim in the area of Creekside Drive and 441. Detectives are conducting an investigation. No immediate threat to that area. pic.twitter.com/gmEEbZvdjv— Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 23, 2021A statement from detectives said: “Despite immediate medical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
WSVN-TV

Real estate agent shot, killed outside Coral Springs she was representing

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agent and mother of one was shot and killed in her own car in Coral Springs, outside a home she was selling. According to Coral Springs Police, 40-year-old Sara Michelle Trost was parked in her car in the area of 5700 NW 48th Ct. around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when she was shot multiple times.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother of 2 killed by husband in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - People living in a quiet Tamiami neighborhood, woke up to a Christmas eve nightmare. Police are investigating after a mother was killed by her husband in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at a home along Southwest 20th Street and 134th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 injured after double shooting in Fort Lauderdale night club

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a night club that left two adult males with gunshot wounds. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place at Shato night club in downtown Fort Lauderdale located at the 300 block of Southwest 2nd Street around 2 a.m., Sunday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

13-Year-Old Ada Portilla Found Safe

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 13-year-old Ada Portilla. Portilla had gone missing in the 18000 block of SW 352 Street in Homestead on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Sunday morning she had been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word to help find her.
HOMESTEAD, FL
BoardingArea

Karen vs. Boomer on Atlanta Flight; winner gets to go jail

In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Giving Out At-Home COVID Rapid Test Kits At Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing. The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday. Officials will be giving out more on Monday at 27 library locations during normal operating hours. The sites are as follows: Allapattah Branch 1799 NW 35 Street Arcola Lakes Branch 8240 NW 7 Avenue California Club Branch 700 Ives Dairy Road Coconut Grove Branch 2875 McFarlane Road Concord Branch 3882 SW 112 Avenue Coral Reef Branch 9211 SW 152 Street Country Walk Branch 15433 SW 137 Avenue Edison Center Branch 531 NW 62 Street Fairlawn Branch 6376 SW 8 Street Golden Glades Branch 100 NE 166 Street Hialeah Gardens Branch 13451 NW 107 Avenue Hispanic Branch Library 1398 SW 1 Street International Mall Branch 10315 NW 12 Street Doral Kendale Lakes Branch 15205 SW 88 Street Main Library 101 West Flagler Street Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street Miami Lakes Branch 6699 Windmill Gate Road Naranja Branch 14850 SW 280 Street North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183 Street North Shore Branch 7501 Collins Avenue Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch 2930 Aventura Boulevard Palm Springs North Branch 17601 NW 78 Avenue South Dade Regional 10750 SW 211 Street South Miami Branch 6000 Sunset Drive Westchester Regional Library 9445 Coral Way West Flagler Branch 5050 West Flagler Street West Kendall Regional Library 10201 Hammocks Boulevard For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy