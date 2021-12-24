ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shikoku Electric buys 15% stake in coal power plant project in Vietnam

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it had invested more than 10 billion yen ($87 million) to buy a 15% stake in the Vung Ang 2 coal-fired power plant project in Vietnam, despite the global trend to move away from coal.

The Japanese utility has paid between 10 billion and 20 billion yen to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp to buy the stake, a company spokesperson said.

The plant in the central province of Ha Tinh has been a focus of global calls to phase out fossil fuels to help reduce greenhouse emissions.

“We understand there are various opinions about the project, but we have decided to join it as the 1.2 gigawatts (GW) project is expected to contribute to the stable supply of electricity and economic development in Vietnam,” the Shikoku Electric spokesperson said.

The move is part of Shikoku Electric’s efforts to expand overseas operations to boost growth. It aims to support the operation of the plant with the know-how derived from its domestic power business, the company said.

After the deal, Mitsubishi holds a 25% stake in the project while another Japanese utility, Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc, owns a 20% stake.

($1 = 114.3700 yen)

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

India to consider stopping new coal plants construction

India is reviewing a proposal to stop new coal-fired capacity construction under a plan to meet its climate pledges, Indian outlet The Economic Times reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter. As part of its pledges during the COP26 climate summit last month, India-where coal currently accounts for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Electric#Electric Power#Power Plant#Japanese#Mitsubishi Corp#Shikoku Electric
Spotlight News

GE to produce zero waste blades by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, recently announced it will produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The commitment represents a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon neutral […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Energy crisis: what can government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises. Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

CNOOC Looking To Power Buzzard Field Using Floating Wind Farm

CNOOC and Flotation Energy are working to power the Buzzard oil and gas field using electricity from a floating offshore wind farm. CNOOC and Flotation Energy are working on a project to power the Buzzard oil and gas field using electricity from a floating offshore wind farm, enabling the reduction of carbon emissions in line with the UK’s net-zero goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Vietnam
Place
Tokyo, JP
bloomberglaw.com

European Gas Plunges as Recent Rally Lures Flotilla of U.S. LNG

Shipments to help offset lower flows from top supplier Russia. European natural gas prices plunged more than 20% on Thursday as this year’s stellar rally attracted a flotilla of U.S. cargoes. At least 10 vessels. are heading to Europe. , according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Another 20...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

U.S. LNG Output Notes New Record With Facilities At Full Capacity

All six major U.S. LNG liquefaction facilities in operation appear to be running at full capacity as they made a new record for LNG feedgas demand. All six major U.S. LNG liquefaction facilities in operation appear to be running at full capacity as they made a new record for LNG feedgas demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Rio Tinto puts Serbia lithium mine on hold

Rio Tinto will put its controversial western Serbia lithium project on hold, a news agency has reported, quoting the CEO of Rio’s Serbian arm. The mining group wants to develop the mine near Loznica in the western Jadar river valley to extract lithium, used in electric car batteries, and borates, used in solar panels and wind turbines.
METAL MINING
KRQE News 13

New Mexico utility appeals decision on coal power plant

New Mexico utility appeals decision on coal power plant. Problem elevators keep woman with limited mobility stranded in own apartment at times. Albuquerque man fulfills dream of being Solid Waste driver. City of Hobbs makes changes to traditional holiday decor. New Mexico Attorney General sues business for failure to provide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

Belgium agrees to shut down its 7 nuclear reactors by 2025

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Belgium officials reached an agreement Thursday to close all seven of the country's nuclear reactors by 2025, but they will be open to new, smaller nuclear plants under the compromise. Belgium's relevant ministers reached the compromise after a night of negotiations following weeks of debate about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy