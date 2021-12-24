Air India Wins 'Delayed Flight' Case After UK Court Upholds EU Rules In Post-Brexit Era

Despite the health secretary, Sajid Javid, saying that travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the government says testing rules for arrivals to the UK will remain in place until January at the earliest.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “All current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.”The restrictions are tougher than applied in the summer, requiring self-isolation until the test brings a negative result. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The PCR test for arrivals was introduced on 30 November. On 7 December, the day before Mr Javid...
