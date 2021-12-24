ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Quinn Emanuel Office Hands Christmas Party Budget to Charity

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s German office has given back this season...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Christmas on the Bank donates to Meridian charity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One new business in Meridian hosted its first Christmas event Saturday to promote the joys of the holidays while giving back to the community. The Creek Bank held its Christmas on the Bank event with a goal of giving people the chance to compete in a pool tournament, enjoy each other’s company, listen to live music, and help raise money for a local charity, who helps feed those in need.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

‘This Is Our Hood’: Volunteers Hand Out Gifts At Christmas Party To Help At-Risk Youth

DENVER (CBS4) – In the wake the recent violence in Denver and Aurora, a group is determined to spread Christmas cheer to inner-city families. (credit: CBS) “This is going into my 40th year working with our kids in this neighborhood who are attracted to certain negative elements,” said Reverend Leon Kelly. He’s the Executive Director of Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives. “This is our hood, and the makeup is of all of us.” On Saturday morning, volunteers handed out hundreds of age-appropriate toys, provided by Toys for Tots and Lloyd Lewan and the Lewan Family Foundation. In an annual Christmas Party, various community organizations partner...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Emanuel#Urquhart#German#The Christmas Party
Salem News Online

Red Hat Christmas party

The Valley Girl Red Hat Group recently held its Christmas Party at Coaches in Salem. The group is open to women who love to do crafts, cooking classes and go on wonderful outings and make new friends. For information about the group contact Queen Mum Debbie May at 330-385-4422. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
The Guardian

Talk of a No 10 Christmas party is an insult to the thousands who have died of Covid

As I type this, feeling close to tears, not one single minister has been willing to publicly defend – or even describe – the government’s position on that party. Why? Because it is indefensible. No nuance, no shade. As black and white as life and death itself. If any elected representative was present at such a tawdry party, they should resign. They know it; we know it. Only the grubbiest travesty of “public service” would prevent them from doing the right thing. Although I note that as of this afternoon, Boris Johnson and his ministers were continuing to insist that no such party had taken place.
WORLD
Bakersfield Channel

12 Scams of Christmas: How to research legitimate charities

(KERO) — It’s the season of giving and scammers want to take advantage of your generosity. Consumers most often fall for scams after receiving a phone call seeking donations for certain causes. And while many charities are seeking help during the holidays, there are also impostors hoping you’ll give to them instead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated diner owner, 62, who defied Michigan lockdown orders and kept his doors open at the height of the pandemic to pay for his wife's cancer treatment dies of COVID-19

A Michigan man who defied state lockdown restrictions to keep his diner open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, has died of complications from Covid-19. John Parney, 62, the owner of the Quincy Diner in Quincy, Michigan, died after a two month battle...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

200,000 children could be made homeless this winter, charity warns

An estimated 200,000 children are at risk of being left homeless this winter, charity Shelter said.A poll carried out by YouGov for Shelter found that 104,000 families in privately rented homes received eviction notices in the last month, or are behind on their rent and are in danger of losing their homes.Shelter estimated that 55,000 children, along with their families, have already been evicted in the last three months.Mother-of-three Kat, 48, from Worthing was served an eviction notice with an end date of January 18 and has not been able to find another home.As well as looking after her three...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How to avoid a political bust-up with your family at Christmas

The country is reeling from the alleged Tory Christmas party, we’re still trying to scrub those images of Matt Hancock from our minds and we’ve got to spend the next few days sitting around the Christmas dinner table trying not to mention any of this to our relatives. Maintaining peace during the festive season, when families are spending extended Bailey’s-fuelled periods of time together under the same roof, creates the perfect storm for arguments. And that’s without the added political turmoil of 2021.Peter Saddington, a counsellor at Relate, the UK’s largest relationship charity, says: “This always happens at this time...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy