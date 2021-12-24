Quinn Emanuel Office Hands Christmas Party Budget to Charity

An estimated 200,000 children are at risk of being left homeless this winter, charity Shelter said.A poll carried out by YouGov for Shelter found that 104,000 families in privately rented homes received eviction notices in the last month, or are behind on their rent and are in danger of losing their homes.Shelter estimated that 55,000 children, along with their families, have already been evicted in the last three months.Mother-of-three Kat, 48, from Worthing was served an eviction notice with an end date of January 18 and has not been able to find another home.As well as looking after her three...
