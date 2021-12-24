ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Amy Pieters in an induced coma following crash

By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Pieters (SD Worx) is in an induced coma following a crash during a training ride, which took place in Spain on Thursday. The Dutch national road race champion has had an operation to remove pressure from her brain, and her team says it "will be possible to make an assessment...

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclingweekly.com

Amy Pieters airlifted to hospital after training crash

Amy Pieters has undergone surgery for a head injury following a training crash in Spain on Thursday. The SD Worx rider was transported to hospital in Alicante by a trauma helicopter. SD Worx shared a brief announcement regarding the crash on the evening of Thursday, December 23, before asking that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Flintshire: Teenager dies following road bicycle crash

A 17-year-old boy has died following a bicycle crash in Flintshire. North Wales Police said the incident happened on Sealand Road in Deeside at about 16:55 GMT on Sunday, 12 December. The force said the boy was taken to hospital before he died. Officers are currently investigating and are appealing...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Pieters
Person
Kirsten Wild
BBC

Teenager injured in hit-and-run crash

A teenager has been seriously injured in a collision, police have said. The victim was riding a scrambler bike when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, at about 12:45 GMT on Christmas Day. He suffered leg injuries and was taken by air ambulance...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Induced Coma#Dutch#Team Sd Worx#Calpe#Boels Dolmans#The Women S Tour#Cycling Weekly
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire have announced.Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20.He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.Illingworth was the chairman of selectors for England between 1993 and 1996, and coached them in 1995-96. Read More Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit TottenhamMikel Arteta admits ‘cloud’ over Arsenal’s attacking options
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS
BBC

Redbourn fatal crash: Car owner jailed over worn tyres

A man who ignored advice to replace worn tyres has been jailed in a landmark case after his "fishtailing" car killed another driver on wet roads. Henry Reynolds' Mercedes was unroadworthy and being driven by a friend when it hit Winston Chau's car in Redbourn, Hertfordshire, in 2018. Reynolds, 31,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hindley: Woman dies six weeks after being struck by car

A woman has died almost six weeks after she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, police have said. Katherine West was struck by a Peugeot 3008 on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at about 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Her family said the 59-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
The Independent

Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Versatile Vicky Wright revelling in securing ‘magical’ Winter Olympic debut

Versatile Vicky Wright revelled in securing a “magical” Winter Olympic debut but here she reveals the most daunting challenge facing her between now and Beijing – Christmas Dinner.Forfar curler Wright was officially selected in Team GB’s five-strong women’s curling team after helping Eve Muirhead’s Scottish rink secure a qualifying spot in the Netherlands this month. Wright, Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff – all selected for the Games alongside alternate Mili Smith – racked up five consecutive triumphs to bounce back from a slow start and follow up November’s European hegemony in Lillehammer.Wright juggles her curling career alongside working as...
SPORTS
psychologytoday.com

Facing the Full Catastrophe of Brain Injury

Like the pandemic, brain injury recovery isn’t a smooth upward trend of ever-closer return to normal. Instead, improvements give way to setbacks, half-glass-full thinking to sudden moments of coming face-to-face with reality, before entering another period of better health. But one cannot reach full healing without facing the health problem head on, seeing how it manifests under different conditions, and recognizing how it changes you and your life. As the public around the world is discovering, that step of recognizing the complexity of the problem is the most difficult. Brain injury can be brutal when it reveals itself fully to you, as I wrote in this excerpt from my memoir Concussion Is Brain Injury: Treating the Neurons and Me:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy