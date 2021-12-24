Amy Pieters in an induced coma following crash

Like the pandemic, brain injury recovery isn’t a smooth upward trend of ever-closer return to normal. Instead, improvements give way to setbacks, half-glass-full thinking to sudden moments of coming face-to-face with reality, before entering another period of better health. But one cannot reach full healing without facing the health problem head on, seeing how it manifests under different conditions, and recognizing how it changes you and your life. As the public around the world is discovering, that step of recognizing the complexity of the problem is the most difficult. Brain injury can be brutal when it reveals itself fully to you, as I wrote in this excerpt from my memoir Concussion Is Brain Injury: Treating the Neurons and Me:
