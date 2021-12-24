Amy Pieters in an induced coma following crash

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO