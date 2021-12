Chinese powerhouse Tencent is making another major move in the video game industry. This time it’s another acquisition, something that they’ve been venturing in for the past few years. Their newest purchase is an American developer, Turtle Rock Studios, who is just coming off of a fairly successful launch of their newest IP, Back 4 Blood. The announcement was made jointly, with Turtle Rock Studios stating that while they will become a part of Tencent, they will still maintain its independence when it comes to their operations.

