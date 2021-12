The Greenville Comets will get down to business early in the holiday tournament world, as they open right up Monday morning. The Comets are back in the 14th annual Duster Thomas Classic. The Comets open play at 9 am Monday morning as they will take on Benton. That will be their only game of the day. If they win, they play the winner of the Carlyle/Salem game at 3:30 pm on Tuesday. If they lose, they will play the loser of the Carlyle Salem game at 9 am on Tuesday and the double day for the tournament will be on Wednesday.

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO