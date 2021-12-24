ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale eyes stake in Anglo American’s Brazilian iron ore project

mining-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian miner Vale is reportedly looking to buy a stake in Minas-Rio iron ore project located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, from Anglo American. Vale is considering acquiring a stake of 30-40% in the iron ore project, which includes open pit mines and a beneficiation plant, reported Bloomberg News...

www.mining-technology.com

Keene Sentinel

Iron ore's heady days are fading as China's growth engine cools

There's rarely been a year like it. Iron ore, a barometer for the Chinese economy and driver of the Australian dollar, is probably having its wildest year ever. Prices jumped to a record above $230 a ton in May, crashed to about $85 in November on a government pledge to reduce steel output, and have now rallied 50 percent in just six weeks.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto to temporarily halt Serbian lithium project

Rio Tinto is reportedly planning to temporarily stop the development of the Jadar lithium project in Serbia in the wake of failure to securing land allocation for the mine. Last week, Loznica’s municipal assembly in Serbia scrapped land allocation plan for the mine near Loznica in the western Jadar river valley, following protests by environmental groups.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of December 2021

Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were higher the past 30 days. China and Europe Ferrovanadium prices were higher. Welcome to Vanadium miners news. December saw higher vanadium prices and forecasts that vanadium supply is set to tighten in 2022. As for company news it was a quiet month. Vanadium uses.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Zhejiang Huayou to buy Zimbabwean lithium project for $422m

China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the Arcadia hard-rock lithium mine in Zimbabwe from Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe for $422m. Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe is 87% owned by Australia’s battery minerals company Prospect Resources. Additionally, Zimbabwean professor Kingston Kajese owns 6% stake and Tamari...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazilian companies hear the siren's call of U.S. stock exchanges

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Blau Farmaceutica SA, which listed its shares on Brazil's B3 (B3SA3.SA) stock exchange in April, has opened its first U.S. plasma bank and may consider moving its headquarters and stock listing to the United States. The company (BLAU3.SA), which is currently based...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto to buy Argentinian lithium project for $825m

Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire Rincon lithium project in Argentina from Rincon Mining, in a deal worth $825m. Located in the lithium triangle in the pro mining province of Salta, the Rincon is a large undeveloped lithium brine project with a potential to produce battery grade lithium carbonate.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Newcrest to boost stake in Havieron gold-copper project

Australia’s largest gold producer, Newcrest Mining (ASX: NCM), is moving to increase its stake in the Havieron gold-copper project that it is developing with Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) in the Paterson region of Western Australia. The gold giant, who is the JV manager, has already earned 70% of the...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Iron ore price retreats on covid-19 concerns

Iron ore prices fell on Wednesday as concerns over covid-19 curbs and the approaching off-season for construction activity in China soured sentiment. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $123.39 a tonne during afternoon trading, down 2.3% compared to Tuesday’s closing.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

African Rainbow Minerals to acquire South African platinum mine

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Bokoni platinum mine (BPM) in South Africa from Bokoni Platinum, for $221m (ZAR3.5bn) in cash. Bokoni Platinum is jointly owned by Anglo American Platinum (49%) and Atlatsa Resources (51%). Located in the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's Vale to sell Moatize coal mine, Nacala corridor to Vulcan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA announced on Tuesday a deal to sell its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and a connected railway corridor for $270 million to Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of India’s Jindal Group. Vale said in a securities filing that the company will receive $80...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Horizon to buy Penny’s Find gold project in Western Australia

Horizon Minerals has agreed to buy the remaining 50% of the high-grade Penny’s Find gold project in Western Australia from Labyrinth Resources. The consideration includes $356,206 (A$500,000) in cash payment and $178,103 (A$250,000) in Horizon shares. Additionally, Horizon will make a series of smaller payments including net smelter royalties.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Iron ore price highest in two months on China demand hopes

Iron ore prices surged on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism over demand for the steel-making ingredient in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $123.51 a tonne during afternoon trading, up 3.3% compared to Friday’s closing, its highest since October 21.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
houstonmirror.com

Mining Tailings Management Market May Set New Growth Story | China Shenhua Energy, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American

The Latest Released Mining Tailings Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mining Tailings Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mining Tailings Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., MMC Norilsk Nickel, Teck, Cleanaway Waste Management, Newmont Corporation, Tetra Tech.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price up on hopes of recovering steel production in China

The iron ore price rose on Thursday fuelled by hopes of recovering steel production in China after stringent curbs in the first 11 months of the year. The world’s top steel producer churned out 946.36 million tonnes of the metal from January to November, down 2.6% from the same period last year.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Fortescue to study development of Gabon iron ore mine

Dec 15 (Reuters) - (This story from Dec 14 corrects headline and first paragraph to say agreement is to study, not develop, an iron ore mine.) Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) said on Wednesday it had entered an agreement with the Gabon government to study the development of an iron ore project in the West African country.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Clean Fine Coal Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Anglo American, RWE, BHP Billiton

The Latest Released Clean Fine Coal market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Clean Fine Coal market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Clean Fine Coal market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Peabody, Arch Coal, Anglo American, RWE AG, BHP Billiton, Alpha Natural Resources, SUEK, Shenhua Group, Yanzhou Coal Mining, Xishan Coal Electricity Group, Datong Coal Group, China National Coal Group, China Pingmei Shenma Group & Coal India.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price jumps as China vows to stabilize economy

The iron ore price rose on Monday as a pledge by the Chinese government to focus on economic stability next year bolstered demand outlook. China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and to prioritize economic stability in 2022, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Anglo-Brazilian Study To Explore Eve eVTOL Defense Mission

BAE Systems and Embraer are teaming up to study potential military missions for the Brazilian OEM’s Eve electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The joint study could pave the way for the development of military derivatives of the eVTOL for personnel transportation, surveillance... Subscription Required. Anglo-Brazilian Study To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mining-technology.com

Bear Creek to buy Equinox Gold’s Mexican mine

Equinox Gold has agreed to offload its Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine in Mexico to Canadian firm Bear Creek Mining in a cash-stock deal worth $125m. The cash component of $100m will be payable in two parts. Of this amount, Bear Creek will pay the initial $75m upon deal completion and the...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Wyloo Metals signs takeover deal with Noront as BHP bows out

Canadian mining company Noront Resources has signed an arrangement agreement to be acquired by Wyloo Metals, for $0.850 (C$1.10) per share. Currently, Wyloo Metals owns a 37.25% stake of the Noront common shares. As per the arrangement agreement, Noront shareholders may elect to sell all or a portion of their...
BUSINESS

