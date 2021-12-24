ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Encanto’ Begin Streaming, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Finales, ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ and Christmas Marathons

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 2 days ago

’Twas the day before Christmas, and major movies help fill the metaphorical holiday streaming...

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Popculture

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Movie Finally Streaming Just in Time for Christmas

The Jim Carrey-starring adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas was added to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform at the last moment before Christmas. The film was a surprising addition to Peacock since it was not included in the streamer's December releases list. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is an adaptation of Seuss' 1957 book and was the first feature-length adaptation of a Seuss story.
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: Dolly Parton movie repeats, plus new Christmas shows

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (9 p.m., NBC) - In this popular 2015 movie, set in 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and her family (Jennifer Nettles, Gerald McRaney) discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. See Dolly Parton perform “Coat of Many Colors” from a 1983 concert in London.
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Hallmark Movie Live or Later

An action movie star returns to his home town for its 100th anniversary in A Dickens of a Holiday! While he gets cast as Scrooge in the local play, he learns a real-life lesson about love and the holidays from the person who invited him. The premiere date and time...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
100layercake.com

Pink "Holly Dolly Christmas" party for kids

Anyone here have Dolly Parton Christmas specials on repeat this time of year? Michelle Rogers Styling took things to a whole new level with this “Holly Dolly Christmas” party she whipped up for her little one Amriel, who’s a big Dolly fan herself. Cutest theme ever, right? See all the details Michelle + the team incorporated in the images by Mel Rey Photo below:
LIFESTYLE
maketecheasier.com

11 of the Best Christmas Movies to Stream for the Holidays that Don’t Cost a Penny

It’s that time of year again, where pumpkin spice steps down from the throne and egg nog ascends to its rightful place as the holiday beverage of choice and Christmas music is leeching out of every speaker imaginable. Whether you’re a Grinch or prefer to spend your December rockin’ around the Christmas tree, everyone loves a good holiday-themed flick. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a dime to watch some excellent Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies. Make some hot chocolate, curl up on the couch and revel in some big-screen holiday magic.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos," a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of "I Love Lucy." Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they're portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. "Being the Ricardos" will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21.
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Don’t Look Up: When & What Time Will It Premiere On Netflix?

After being released in cinemas on December 8, on December 24, 2021, in the early morning, a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay, entitled Don’t Look Up, is released in streaming. The story revolves around two astronomers who embark on a complicated mission: to convince humanity of the existence of a looming asteroid that could destroy the Earth. Here’s the official plot:
TV & VIDEOS
PCGamesN

New World is getting a Wheel of Time event for Christmas

Despite being only out for a few months, New World is getting its first crossover event with Amazon’s other major fantasy property – no, not Lord of the Rings, it’s The Wheel of Time Amazon Prime series, which will let players get access to a number of outfits and items themed around the show.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Forgotten Dolly Parton Christmas Movie You Can Watch for Free Right Now

Even the biggest Dolly Parton fans may have forgotten about this festive Christmas movie that should be part of every holiday movie night! The country icon stars in the 1996 made-for-television film Unlikely Angel, which you can stream for free now on Tubi. The fantasy-comedy series, directed by Michael Switzer, starred Parton as straight-talking singer Ruby Diamond, who on her way home from a bar one night, crashes her car and dies.
MOVIES
mouseinfo.com

DON’T FORGET! Disney’s ENCANTO streams tonight on #DisneyPlus

The amazingly colorful ENCANTO is ready to come to your casita just in time Christmas for Christmas! Disney Animation’s newest animated feature will be available on the popular Disney+ streaming service starting December, 24, 2021!. ECANTO tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Finale, Don't Look Up

Today's best new releases have all your holiday moods covered. Feeling nostalgic? Check out the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, which looks back on the height of the Beanie Baby craze. We really thought those little guys would pay for college back then. Need an escape from the holiday cheer? Stress out over Vigil, a U.K. thriller about an investigation on a submarine. And as always, if you're ready to lean into the holiday cheer instead, you can always stream a classic Christmas movie. Plus, stay tuned later in the week for the streaming premiere of Encanto on Disney+, as well as two series finales: Dickinson on Apple TV+ and Insecure on HBO.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Disney+ Set to Release ENCANTO on Christmas Eve

Disney+ has announced that they are giving viewers a fun Christmas present this year in the form of an early release date for its most recent animated feature, Encanto. In 2019, the streamer released Frozen II after having only hit theatres the month before at Thanksgiving, and they are following suit this year with the musical family film Encanto.
MOVIES
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Tune in to ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Beat the winter break blues with these festive digital events to celebrate the holiday season this weekend. Whether you’re away from friends and family and want to keep your holiday spirit alive or you have time to fill between your usual holiday traditions, these televised and streamed specials have you covered. Turn on your TV and catch an intimate Christmas musical show hosted by Dolly Parton, watch the cast and crew of Disney’s Magic Kingdom perform in a theatrical parade or tune into the Apollo Theater’s annual Kwanzaa celebration.
ENTERTAINMENT
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Dolly Parton is back on CBS for another yearly installment of “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” This hour-long special showcases the country music legend as she belts out her favorite holiday hymns and Christmas classics. Parton will perform from an intimate, candlelit set while sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with tunes. You can watch “A Holly Dolly Christmas” this Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 PM ET, only on CBS.
TV & VIDEOS
newyorksocialdiary.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Today is the Winter Solstice when either of the Earth’s poles reach their maximum tilt away from the Sun. Growing up it was always referred to as the shortest day (light) of the year. This happens twice in each hemisphere. From now on, the daylight will get longer (hooray!) Very cold in New York after very cold sunny day with temps down to the mid-20s.
LIFESTYLE
9News

‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”. One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) showtimes once again this year. The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours starts Christmas Eve on...
CLEVELAND, OH

