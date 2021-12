Hawkeye Head Writer Always Wanted That SPOILER Character Involved. It really shouldn’t be much of a spoiler that a certain character teased as intertwined with Hawkeye…would show up on Hawkeye. But when Florence Pugh had to delete an Instagram post revealing her appearance, Marvel made clear they considered it a spoilable offense. As did numerous fans who angrily unfollowed her. But long before that happened, Hawkeye head writer Jonathan Igla had to keep the secret in reverse. His team knew Yelena Belova would be part of their series. But they couldn’t know about the Black Widow mid-credits scene teasing her future fight with Clint Barton. He pitched the character originally, got approval, and wrote her in before Kevin Feige told him about the Widow scene.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO