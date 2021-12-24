ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Encanto’ Begin Streaming, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Finales, ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ and Christmas Marathons

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 2 days ago

’Twas the day before Christmas, and major movies help fill the metaphorical holiday streaming...

Ted Lasso Just Shared the Christmas Gift We've Always Wanted! Watch the Cute Animated Special Here

The second season of Ted Lasso brought laughter and joy to all who watched it. Fans were able to enjoy “Carol of the Bells,” a Christmas episode in June, long before any of the new holiday movies began on Lifetime, Hallmark and other networks. In “Carol of the Bells,” the opening sequence was not the regular one we had seen in past episodes but a yuletide stop-motion animated version.
Watch ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Hallmark Movie Live or Later

An action movie star returns to his home town for its 100th anniversary in A Dickens of a Holiday! While he gets cast as Scrooge in the local play, he learns a real-life lesson about love and the holidays from the person who invited him. The premiere date and time...
What to Watch Thursday: Dolly Parton movie repeats, plus new Christmas shows

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (9 p.m., NBC) - In this popular 2015 movie, set in 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and her family (Jennifer Nettles, Gerald McRaney) discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. See Dolly Parton perform “Coat of Many Colors” from a 1983 concert in London.
Dolly Parton
Pink "Holly Dolly Christmas" party for kids

Anyone here have Dolly Parton Christmas specials on repeat this time of year? Michelle Rogers Styling took things to a whole new level with this “Holly Dolly Christmas” party she whipped up for her little one Amriel, who’s a big Dolly fan herself. Cutest theme ever, right? See all the details Michelle + the team incorporated in the images by Mel Rey Photo below:
Don’t Look Up: When & What Time Will It Premiere On Netflix?

After being released in cinemas on December 8, on December 24, 2021, in the early morning, a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay, entitled Don’t Look Up, is released in streaming. The story revolves around two astronomers who embark on a complicated mission: to convince humanity of the existence of a looming asteroid that could destroy the Earth. Here’s the official plot:
Encanto Hits Digital Just In Time For Christmas, Blu-Ray Early Next Year

"Encanto," like most of Disney's animated films released over the last 10 years, has gotten a warm reception from critics, with praise going to its lush animation and lively music (if less so its formulaic plot). When it comes to the box office, however, it's only made a little over $150 million, so clearly a lot of families are waiting to catch it at home. They won't have to have much longer, either.
11 of the Best Christmas Movies to Stream for the Holidays that Don’t Cost a Penny

It’s that time of year again, where pumpkin spice steps down from the throne and egg nog ascends to its rightful place as the holiday beverage of choice and Christmas music is leeching out of every speaker imaginable. Whether you’re a Grinch or prefer to spend your December rockin’ around the Christmas tree, everyone loves a good holiday-themed flick. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a dime to watch some excellent Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies. Make some hot chocolate, curl up on the couch and revel in some big-screen holiday magic.
New World is getting a Wheel of Time event for Christmas

Despite being only out for a few months, New World is getting its first crossover event with Amazon’s other major fantasy property – no, not Lord of the Rings, it’s The Wheel of Time Amazon Prime series, which will let players get access to a number of outfits and items themed around the show.
New to streaming this week: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos," a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of "I Love Lucy." Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they're portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. "Being the Ricardos" will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21.
Your Guide to Streaming Christmas Classic Films This Holiday Season

Here’s your streaming guide to all your favorite Christmas classics. Get ready to grab a blanket and log onto Netflix!. Christmas movie marathons are the best. This year, my mom and I have watched one Christmas film a night. From “Elf” to “The Holiday,” these times spent together are the ones I hold dear. With streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu adding more Christmas classics to their catalog, a marathon is a no-brainer!
Weekend Outlook – Tune in to ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Beat the winter break blues with these festive digital events to celebrate the holiday season this weekend. Whether you’re away from friends and family and want to keep your holiday spirit alive or you have time to fill between your usual holiday traditions, these televised and streamed specials have you covered. Turn on your TV and catch an intimate Christmas musical show hosted by Dolly Parton, watch the cast and crew of Disney’s Magic Kingdom perform in a theatrical parade or tune into the Apollo Theater’s annual Kwanzaa celebration.
The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Finale, Don't Look Up

Today's best new releases have all your holiday moods covered. Feeling nostalgic? Check out the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, which looks back on the height of the Beanie Baby craze. We really thought those little guys would pay for college back then. Need an escape from the holiday cheer? Stress out over Vigil, a U.K. thriller about an investigation on a submarine. And as always, if you're ready to lean into the holiday cheer instead, you can always stream a classic Christmas movie. Plus, stay tuned later in the week for the streaming premiere of Encanto on Disney+, as well as two series finales: Dickinson on Apple TV+ and Insecure on HBO.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Movie Finally Streaming Just in Time for Christmas

The Jim Carrey-starring adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas was added to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform at the last moment before Christmas. The film was a surprising addition to Peacock since it was not included in the streamer's December releases list. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is an adaptation of Seuss' 1957 book and was the first feature-length adaptation of a Seuss story.
‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”. One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) showtimes once again this year. The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours starts Christmas Eve on...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Today is the Winter Solstice when either of the Earth’s poles reach their maximum tilt away from the Sun. Growing up it was always referred to as the shortest day (light) of the year. This happens twice in each hemisphere. From now on, the daylight will get longer (hooray!) Very cold in New York after very cold sunny day with temps down to the mid-20s.
