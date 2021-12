KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has taken emergency action to get their share of the National Opioid settlement valued at $28 billion dollars. City Attorney Clyde Robinson said he was getting the forms from their attorneys as Commissioners were holding their last meeting of the year Monday night, and they have to be filed before the board meets again.

