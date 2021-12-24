ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton clash with Burnley postponed

By Carlos Volcano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League has postponed Everton's match at Burnley on Sunday because of coronavirus and injuries. Everton were originally rebuffed by the league in their application to have the game called off. But a Premier League statement on Friday said...

Daily Mail

Everton's trip to Burnley becomes the THIRD Premier League Boxing Day fixture to be axed due to a Covid outbreak... despite league chiefs initially REJECTING the Toffees' request to get the game postponed

Everton have had their Boxing Day trip to Burnley postponed by the Premier League due to a mass Covid outbreak in the Toffees' squad. Leeds against Liverpool land Wolves against Watford had already been scrapped from the Boxing Day schedule following a high number of cases at Leeds and at Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Maxwel Cornet in frame to return for Burnley against Everton

Maxwel Cornet is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Everton on Boxing Day. Cornet sustained a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle at the start of the month and then tested positive for coronavirus.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Calvert-Lewin could face Burnley

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits he may play Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Burnley on Sunday. The striker hasn't featured due to a quadriceps injury since he scored his third goal of the season in as many matches in the 2-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion back on August 28. Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Burnley#The Premier League#Turf Moor#Tribal Football
theScore

Burnley-Everton called off as COVID-19 outbreak claims another match

London, Dec 24, 2021 (AFP) - Burnley's match at home to Everton on December 26 has become the latest Premier League fixture to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak, it was announced Friday. Covid-19 cases within the Everton camp had seen the Merseysiders request a postponement on Thursday. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Morrison, Arteta reject Man Utd boss Rangnick demanding Prem Carabao Cup exit

Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has hit out at caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick over the German's claims Premier League clubs leave the Carabao Cup. Derby midfielder Morrison has insisted that the competition provides youngsters with the opportunity to make a name for themselves and gain experience. Morrison posted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

