Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 16

For those still competing in your fantasy football playoffs, we're here to help you identify the top waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers ahead of the Week 17 championship round. Of course, you could be eliminated by this time next week, but plan ahead like you're going to emerge victorious. Carson Wentz and Robby Anderson look to be solid streaming options for next week, and Samaje Perine (as well as every handcuff RB) could all become potentially hot adds on waivers after Week 16 thanks to an injury or COVID complications. If you can get them for free now, it could be a big move for the fantasy Super Bowl. Since Week 17 will mark the conclusion of the majority of leagues, we're obviously not looking for more than one-week solutions anymore, so this will be an "all streamer addition" of our watchlist (outside of the group of RB handcuffs).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO