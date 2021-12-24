ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United and Delta are canceling more flights today due to Omicron

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“United and Delta have canceled more than 200 flights on Christmas Eve as a surge in COVID-19 cases impacts their staff.”. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has...

AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
LIFESTYLE
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Hundreds More Flights Canceled Across Country On Christmas Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday flight cancellations continued on Christmas Day. United, Delta and JetBlue were among the airlines canceling another 900 flights on Saturday, CBS News reports, as a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases caused staffing shortages. The cancellations come as the TSA confirms that air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Christmas. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta canceled more than 300 flights, according to FlightAware statistics. “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Sky Cana clarifies its operations to the United States

Sky Cana formally clarifies that flight operations to and from the United States are being carried out through a strategic alliance with Air Century, where Air Century is the air operator, operating under its AOC, Sky Cana acting as a ticket agent, is up to at the moment, a commercial brand, not an authorized airline for this type of operation.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Travel headaches abound for millions worldwide on the holiday weekend with 2,200 flights cancelled on Sunday alone, tracking websites reported, as celebrants wrap up Christmas battered by Covid's Omicron variant. Some 7,500 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that rising cases of Omicron have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide, and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with at least 735 flights already facing cancellations Monday and 160 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases soaring across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures and governments including the United States scrambling to boost testing and vaccinations.
WEATHER
Outsider.com

How Many Flights Have Been Canceled on Christmas Eve?

There were hundreds of flights canceled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the pandemic and weather are to blame. Flight Aware, a flight-tracking website, said United Airlines stopped 168 flights from happening on Friday. Another airline had 47 flights stopped for Saturday. Delta Air Lines dropped 115 flights on Christmas Eve while canceling 52 for Christmas Day.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID surge impacts airline crews. According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday after nearly 1,000 were canceled Saturday nationwide. Hundreds out of Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports have been affected. The majority of cancellations in the New York City area are with JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The worldwide surge in COVID cases is wreaking havoc on people’s travel plans, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. “It was super stressful...
NEWARK, NJ

