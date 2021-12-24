ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yodacart Raises $225,000 In Seed Funding

By Shrabona Ghosh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Yodacart, an e-commerce startup, has raised pre-Seed funding of $225,000. Yodacart specialises in last-mile logistics and same-day delivery and support. The platform helps in decision making on the purchase of consumer electronic products through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning...

