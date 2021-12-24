ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake: Coal communities need leadership, not finger-pointing from officials

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming officials can rant and cuss about the federal government’s coal policies as loudly and as angrily as they want, but it won’t change one fundamental fact: They have failed our coal communities, and their woe-is-us, innocent-victim act is a load of rubbish. Gov. Mark Gordon said...

