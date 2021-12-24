Drake: Coal communities need leadership, not finger-pointing from officials

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed Harriet Hageman in her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, where she is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. “I’ve had the chance to meet with Harriet Hageman and discuss our shared conservative view of the role of the federal government, and I am pleased to endorse her candidacy completely and fully, and without reservation,” Paul said in a Hageman campaign news release. “Harriet represents the spirit of Wyoming, which is full of people who want to live their lives without the oppressive weight of the federal government on their backs. Harriet is a staunch defender of every word of the Bill of Rights, with the belief that people should be able to pursue life, liberty and happiness without worrying that the federal government will be intruding, impeding or impairing their ability to improve their own lives. She has a record of fighting against government overreach and will bring that same tenacity to Congress.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO