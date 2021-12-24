ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

How To Track Santa on Christmas Eve

By Danny V
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's fun to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas eve, especially if you have kids. Last year, my wife and I left the NORAD tracker website open on the desktop computer in the den and found the kids...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Your Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Elf on the Shelf may be Santa’s little spy that became a holiday tradition much to the chagrin of parents around the world — but it appears he’s here to stay. Opinions about Elfy are pretty polarizing; you either love it and think it’s festive and fun, or you hate it and think it’s creepy. Either way, Elf on the Shelf is only gaining popularity, so it looks like it’s sticking around — until Christmas Eve, that is. On Christmas Eve, of course, said elf has fulfilled his duty of filling in Santa on who’s naughty and who’s nice. So...
LIFESTYLE
FOX40

Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions! If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering. By 9:15 p.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 6 billion presents. How does NORAD track Santa? […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Toys#Reindeer#Norad Santa Tracker#Trackingsanta#Kringle Radio
cincyweekend.com

Follow Santa’s Global Journey, Thanks to NORAD Santa Tracker

You’ll soon be able to track Santa as he makes his journey around the globe!. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will begin its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents the night before Christmas. This year, the NORAD Tracks Santa website features Santa’s...
MUSIC
The Georgia Sun

Here’s how your kids can track Santa today

Are your kids anxious and excited about Santa coming tonight? You can track St. Nick’s movements through the sky using the NORAD Santa tracker app and website. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 66th Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe. The NORAD...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Google
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Botanic Gardens at Christmas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you love nature and the holiday season, there’s an experience waiting for you in Cheyenne. “It is kind of a favorite spot for locals to come and get pictures taken or just to come and see during the holiday season,” said Tina Worthman, Director of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
CHEYENNE, WY
MarketWatch

‘Santa calls the shots. We just track him’: NORAD manning its screens and phones as Santa Claus circles the globe.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
FESTIVAL
Insider

15 details you probably missed in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was an instant holiday classic after its 2000 release. There are references to other Dr. Seuss characters and stories in the Christmas movie. The props and costumes in the film are super detailed, including legible books and newspapers. There's a statue of another...
MOVIES
NBC News

Watch live: NORAD tracks Santa Claus as he travels across the world

Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. These Knee Sleeves Will Transform Your Knees Back 20 Years. Stop Waiting, The Volkswagen Lineup Is Here!Have a look at the Volkswagen Lineup! Eye catching, powerful, luxurious, rugged, attention getting, and to top it off, affordable! Uncover these new rugged Volkwagens with these popular searches!
VIDEO GAMES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
FESTIVAL
Android Central

Google Santa tracker makes sure you don't miss Santa's real-time location

Google has started tracking Santa Claus' route around the world. The Google Santa tracker shows a mask-donning Santa as COVID-19 remains a threat. Google's machine learning-powered feature, Blob Opera, also returns to let you create your own Christmas song. Santa Claus' sleigh has lifted off from the North Pole as...
INTERNET
BBC

Hereford milkman to spend Christmas delivering presents

A milkman will spend Christmas Day doing deliveries - but of presents for almost 200 children. Dixie Furnell, 52, was already helping his community, providing food parcels to nearly 300 people during the first lockdown, under what he called Dixie's Covid-19 SOS. He has since collected hundreds of gifts and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy