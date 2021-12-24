ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arteta approves Arsenal move for Barcelona midfielder Coutinho

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta has approved a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Barca have encouraged Coutinho to find a new club in January and agents are attempting...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Morrison, Arteta reject Man Utd boss Rangnick demanding Prem Carabao Cup exit

Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has hit out at caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick over the German's claims Premier League clubs leave the Carabao Cup. Derby midfielder Morrison has insisted that the competition provides youngsters with the opportunity to make a name for themselves and gain experience. Morrison posted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta: I'm no dictator - but you must show respect

Mikel Arteta insists he does not rule Arsenal with an iron fist. The Spaniard axed club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two weeks ago for a disciplinary breach. It is now unclear whether Aubameyang will fellow the likes of the departed Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Skhodran Mustafi, who all got on the wrong side of Arteta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi assures Dest in crunch talks

Barcelona coach Xavi has assured Sergino Dest he's in his plans. The fullback is being linked with a move away in January after a difficult first-half of the season. However, Sport says Dest is adamant he's been held back by injuries and after a crunch meeting with Xavi, has been assured he still has a future with the Catalans.
SOCCER
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Has Edu found the perfect solution to Arsenal’s midfield problems?

Arsenal interested in swooping in for Sweden international. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal’s technical director Edu wants to bring in Bologna’s Mattias Svanberg to the Emirates Stadium. With Thomas Partey set to depart for AFCON alongside Mohamed Elneny, the Gunners will be short of midfield reinforcements. Although they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Pjanic cools Genoa talk

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has cooled talk of a January move to Genoa. Pjanic is currently on-loan with Besiktas. However, the former Juventus star has been linked with Andriy Shevchenko for next month's market. "I am happy at Besiktas and I want to stay until the end of the season,"...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arteta admits Arsenal clearout motivated by academy talent potential

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is pleased with the management of their young players. During Arteta's two years in charge of the club he captained as a player, he has moved on numerous senior figures in Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nacho Monreal. Various others have departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta admits he'd like Arsenal to be active in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he'd like to be active in January. Arteta says he'd welcome the chance to strengthen his squad next month. "If you can adjust what you need during that period, then it can be useful," said the manager, "even if it is not easy. "We are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta's gang of young stars at Arsenal can draw on the lessons of Barcelona's La Masia set-up, as the club look to build for the future with wonderkids - with Saka, Smith Rowe and Patino all tipped for stardom

Mikel Arteta never made it at Barcelona but he knows from first-hand experience how a functioning youth system can transform a club. The Arsenal manager left his home in San Sebastian at the age of 15 to join Barca's famous academy boarding school, giving him an insight into an unlikely group of teenagers would revolutionise a club and turn it into the greatest in the world football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle Dembele interference worries Barcelona

The prospect of Ousmane Dembele staying with Barcelona is yet to be settled. Off contract in June, there has been reports in Cataluyna that Dembele has agreed a new two-year deal and will put pen to paper next week. However, Mundo Deportivo says such confidence is premature and nothing has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea preparing cash bid for Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest

Chelsea are preparing a cash bid for Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest. The Daily Express says the young USA right-back is admired by clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The latter need to cover Ben Chilwell's absence and are looking at Dest, even though he's a right-back. They say they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi sees Torres initially at striker

Barcelona coach Xavi sees new signing Ferran Torres initially as a striker. Sport says Torres shone as a winger at Valencia but has also impressed as false nine at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. That's where Xavi Hernandez is considering using the young forward. He wants to play with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta 'very satisfied' as Arsenal thrash Norwich at Carrow Road

Arsenal secured their fourth Premier League victory in a row as they ran out comfortable winners at Carrow Road and heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Norwich. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after six minutes when he guided a low shot past Angus Gunn at the end of a slick Arsenal attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Norwich City welcome Arsenal to Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been hit by a number of positive Covid cases over the past few weeks, with the manager voicing concerns over the welfare of his players. Despite those problems, the Canaries have significantly bolstered their hopes of survival since Smith’s appointment, and are just three points adrift of safety. It will require a huge upset to defeat Arsenal, though, with Mikel Arteta’s side in resurgent form, with three successive league victories propelling the Gunners into the top four. A midweek rout of Sunderland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal progress but admits there is plenty to improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team are going in the right direction approaching the halfway mark of the season.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League and are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals following Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.Next up is a trip to basement club Norwich on Boxing Day where the visitors will aim to secure a fifth straight victory in all competitions.🎄 @ManCity will top the #PL at Christmas pic.twitter.com/JD3gKED3xe— Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2021Arteta said: “We are halfway through the season and unfortunately the season ends in May because there is still a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE

