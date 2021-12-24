ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

By Carlos Volcano
Cover picture for the articleFormer Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible,...

The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco delighted penning new deal

Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco has signed a new contract to 2026. The 24 year-old has been with Inter since he was seven years of age. He has spent time on-loan with Ascoli, Empoli, FC Sion, Parma and Hellas Verona. “I have been going to the stadium to watch Inter...
Tribal Football

De Canio: Inzaghi has made Inter Milan stronger this season

Ex-Udinese coach Gigi De Canio has declared Inter Milan the best team in the country. Simone Inzaghi sitting top of the Serie A table at the winter break. De Canio declared: "Inzaghi's team is by far the most complete team in the league and will race to itself. "It has...
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: I'm keeping close eye on Juventus

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is wary of Juventus in the title race. Inzaghi has Inter clear at the top of the table during the Serie A winter recess. "I think Juventus can still have a great second half of the season, as they are a good team and we've seen that after dropping some points, they are now back on track," Inzaghi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi warns fans: Winter champion isn't a trophy

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has warned fans nothing is won in December. Inter are winter champions n Italy. But Inzaghi says: “I read Inzaghi here, Inzaghi there, but the winter champion title isn't a trophy. We're doing well, but this is just a starting point. “I was content...
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with Ranocchia and Calhanoglu

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is delighted with the form of Andrea Ranocchia and Hakan Calhanoglu. Calhanoglu arrived in the summer from AC Milan, while Ranocchia has impressed when stepping in where necessary. Inzaghi said: “The one who surprised me the most was Andrea Ranocchia. We had to win games...
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits he'd like Brozovic and Perisic to pen new deals

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he'd like Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic to pen new deals. The midfield pair come off contract in June. "Brozo has to hurry up and sign his renewal! He loves Inter and everything around this club, he's an extraordinary player and for years Inter have been reliant on him," said Inzaghi.
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar offers encouragement to Tottenham

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar admits a move abroad is attractive. Skriniar has been linked with Tottenham, where former Inter coach Antonio Conte is now in charge. "A new experience abroad is never a bad thing, but having said that, I am very happy at Inter and living in Milan," the Slovakia international told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Would I sign for Man Utd...?

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would never consider a move to Manchester United. Indeed, he would rather retire than make such a transfer. In an interview with Sky Sports Arnold-Alexander was asked: "Would you play at Manchester United or end your career?" The fullback was adamant with his reply.
Tribal Football

Liverpool receive huge boost over Salah, Mane and Keita

Liverpool have received a boost after delaying the release of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations. The trio had been in danger of missing most of the festive period due to FIFA rules stating they were compelled to link up on Monday with their national team squads ahead of the tournament, which begins on January 9 in Cameroon.
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoin Liverpool squad after isolating

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the squad for training on Christmas Eve after their Covid-19 isolation came to an end.All three have been out since missing the 3-1 win over Newcastle on December 16 having testing positive but were pictured back with their team-mates.The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match due to coronavirus issues within the Leeds squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed before the trip to Leicester on December 28.Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power as he remains in isolation, while the knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the January 2 clash at Chelsea as he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
